Rutgers basketball falls at Nebraska as offense sputters again

The good news: Rutgers basketball showed some fight in a tough spot Sunday.

The bad news: Some fight is not nearly enough for a team whose offensive deficiencies continue to flash like a blinking neon sign.

Down by 17 points in the first half at Nebraska, which owns one of the best home-court advantages in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights pulled within six in the second half before falling 67-56.

Rutgers (15-14 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) is assured a losing season in conference play for the first time since 2019. The Scarlet Knights shot just 4-of-25 from 3-point range (16 percent), 10-of-19 from the free-throw line (52 percent) and 32 percent overall from the field.

Nebraska (21-9, 11-8) is now 18-1 record at home, including 10-0 there in Big Ten play.

Mar 3, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) drives against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

3 THOUGHTS

1. Mag and Ogbole out, Antwone Woolfolk in

Senior forward Mawot Mag remains sidelined indefinitely by unspecified knee trouble – head coach Steve Pikiell would refer to it only as “soreness” after the Michigan game, but indicated Sunday that he's hopeful Mag will return this coming week.

Mag's defensive versatility and rebounding are missed, and the latter got exploited Nebraska, which went plus-12 on the glass while building a 12-point lead at the half.

Backup center Emmanuel Ogbole did not play for a second straight game – after Michigan, Pikiell passed on the opportunity to say the junior college transfer sat due to injury. His absence opened the door for sophomore forward/center Antwone Woolfolk, who had gone from sometime starter to rotation piece to stuck on the bench as the season progressed.

Woolfolk put his best foot forward Sunday, chalking up 9 points and 9 boards. It will be interesting to see how much run he gets down the stretch. Can he help next year’s team, or is the transfer portal in his near future?

2. Gavin Griffiths chipped in

It’s been a tough freshman season for the former four-star recruit, but no one on Rutgers’ roster stands to benefit more from extended time over these final few games. After falling out of the rotation in Thursday’s romp of Michigan – Pikiell said he was rewarding the guys who practiced the best – the 6-foot-8 guard bounced back with 10 points (hitting 2-of-6 3-pointers) and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes. He also blocked two shots and held his own defensively.

All eyes will be on his role going forward.

3. NIT still within reach

Mar 3, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) shoots the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers has to win its final two regular-season games to position itself or a second straight NIT bid.

Up next is a Thursday trip to Wisconsin (18-11, 10-8) which has continued to struggle since losing at Rutgers by 22 points last month but is 13-3 at home this season. Then comes Senior Day at Jersey Mike’s Arena against Ohio State (18-12, 8-11) next Sunday.

The NIT still has some meaning to Pikiell; as a freshman guard at UConn, he was part of the Huskies squad that won the 1989 NIT in Jim Calhoun’s second season and used that as a springboard to prominence. Times have changed; it’s much harder to build from one year to the next with so much roster turnover. But you’d rather have the extra games than not have them, especially for the younger players and late additions like Jeremiah Williams.

3 QUOTES

From Pikiell’s postgame radio interview with Jerry Recco.

On the effort: “We played hard as could be…the effort was there, but not enough on the road here against a really good Nebraska team….We’ve got to make some more shots, we really do, and free throws down the stretch. I thought we had some good looks, too. There were open looks.”

On Antwone Woolfolk: “Tip of the hat to Woolf, who didn’t play last game. I told him to be ready. I thought he gave us great minutes off the bench…I went with guys who gave us great energy and Woolf gave us that at the 5-spot. He’s also able to physically get out there and pressure their point center, which is a difficult thing for Cliff (Omoruyi) to do.”

On Gavin Griffiths: “His activity was good. Actually blocked some shots too, and defensively was good. I thought he had some opportunities to score and he teed it up, which is a good sign for us. He was playing with good energy.”

