Rutgers basketball: Dylan Harper scores 26 points to lead Don Bosco to a title

Playing on his future home court, Dylan Harper led Don Bosco Prep to the win in the Non-Public A state final on Friday night. The 56-29 win by Don Bosco over Paul VI showcased a dominant Harper, who signed with Rutgers basketball last week.

Harper nearly outscored Paul VI on his own, putting up 26 points as Don Bosco won a state title at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A five-star guard who committed to Rutgers in December, Harper was recently named the sixth-best recruit in the nation by USA TODAY High School Sports.

The Ironmen finished the season with 18 consecutive wins and a 28-3 record. Harper’s performance against a solid Paul VI side was vintage stuff from the guard prospect.

In addition to his 26 points, Harper had nine rebounds and four assists:

Expected to join Rutgers over the summer, Harper is part of a class with some very high expectations at Rutgers.

Harper is one of two five-star recruits committed in this class. In December, five-star forward Ace Bailey signed with Rutgers after nearly a year of being committed to the program.

Bailey is the top-ranked player in the nation by USA TODAY High School Sports.

Also in this class is four-star forward/center Lathan Sommerville, who is having a very strong playoff run in Illinois.

