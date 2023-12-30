Rutgers basketball: Don't sleep on Lathan Sommerville; big man dominates in RAC debut

PISCATAWAY – Lathan Sommerville’s first shot was a fadeaway from the left elbow. Swish. Then there was an identical make from the right elbow. The 6-foot-9, 225-pounder also drilled a 3-pointer and crossed over a defender so hard at the foul line, the poor kid fell down.

Sommerville, who is committed to play for Rutgers basketball next season, made a smashing debut on his future home floor during Friday’s “The Battle in New Jersey” showcase at Jersey Mike’s Arena. For a big fella, his shot-making ability was eye-opening as he finished with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

But the most telling play the senior center from Richlands (Ill.) High School made, the one that surely resonated most with Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell and his assistants as they watched from baseline seats, went into the box score as an assist.

Latham Sommerville slips past the defense and shoots in first half action. Richwoods Knights vs College Achieve Knights of Asbury Park in The Battle basketball series at Rutgers on December 29, 2023.

As a loose ball caromed toward the baseline and multiple players from both Richlands and College Achieve Asbury Park jostled for it, Sommerville stepped into the fray, wrestled the rock away and – while falling out of bounds – kicked it out to an open teammate just beyond the arc. That teammate knocked down the triple. It was the quintessential unselfish hustle play that Pikiell values more than any shot.

“Just trying to find the open guy in a pressure situation," Sommerville said. "I knew somebody had to be open.”

All told, Sommerville racked up eight rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and seven turnovers as Richlands prevailed 81-71. He played 31 of a possible 32 minutes in the fast-paced contest.

Richwoods Lathan Sommerville pulls up and shoots. Richwoods Knights vs College Achieve Knights of Asbury Park in The Battle basketball series at Rutgers on December 29, 2023.

“For a kid his size he moves fantastic, got such a soft touch, tough shot-maker," said College Achieve Asbury Park coach Dave Boff. “I think Rutgers got a really good player.”

Boff knows a thing or two about that. He coached current Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi at Roselle Catholic High School, where he also mentored Jameel Warney, who starred inside for Pikiell at Stony Brook.

It's fair to say Sommerville, who is rated at three stars and ranked as the No. 102 prospect in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.com, flies under the radar as part of the blockbuster five-man recruiting class Rutgers has incoming next fall. Five-star commits Dylan Harper of Don Bosco Prep and Ace Bailey of Georgia soak up much of the billing, and indeed their teams got the marquee evening slots in Friday’s Battle, while Sommerville and Richlands opened the five-game slate before about 750 fans (only a few of which were clad in scarlet).

Over eight years on the banks, Pikiell's eye for underrated talent has lifted the Scarlet Knights from the ashes, and Sommerville looked every bit like a guy ready to contribute on the Big Ten level in 2024-25. That’s the assessment of Jay Gomes, publisher of NJHoops.com and the Garden State’s foremost talent scout.

Richwoods’ Lathan Sommerville comes down with a rebound. Richwoods Knights vs College Achieve Knights of Asbury Park in The Battle basketball series at Rutgers on December 29, 2023.

“He’s very good,” said Gomes, who was sizing up Sommerville for the first time. “Huge body and he’s got skill, footwork, touch.”

Though he projects as a forward/center in college, Sommerville is working on his versality,

“I’m trying to guard multiple positions (three through five) and become really good at that," he said.

Asked about his ankle-breaking crossover, he smiled and said, “That comes naturally. I’ve got a little shift to me.”

He learned the fundamentals from his father, Marcellus Sommerville, who played pro basketball in France after a standout career at Bradley University. In France Marcellus struck up a friendship with teammate T.J. Thompson, who is now a Rutgers assistant.

Lathan wound up being recruited by a bunch of high-major programs, but he emerged as a prospect relatively late because he lived in Europe until age 13 as Marcellus continued to play ball there before moving back home to Illinois in 2019.

“We would post and share videos with our friends on Facebook about Lathan’s growth and him playing overseas,” Marcellus said in April. “So (Thompson) was able to see the development through that probably sooner than anyone else.”

That development was obvious to everyone in the gym Friday. Several Rutgers players were among the onlookers, as was Dylan Harper.

“Great experience to be able to play in front of my future teammates," Lathan said. "And for my team, this is the first time we got to travel this far for a game. That meant a lot.”

Unlike Harper and Ace Bailey, who project as lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Sommerville could be a four-year cornerstone at Rutgers. In the end, despite the hype machine, he could wind up being Rutgers' most impactful 2024 recruit.

One thing is certain: He looked right at home Friday.

Dylan Harper scratches with knee injury

Don Bosco Prep Ironmen guard Dylan Harper (2) is introduced before a game against the McEachern Indians during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic

Rutgers basketball fans eager to watch Don Bosco Prep superstar Dylan Harper debut at Jersey Mike’s Arena will have to wait.

Harper suffered a knee injury in the Ironmen’s 78-73 loss to the Patrick School Wednesday and sat out their game against Cardinal Hayes (N.Y). in The Battle in New Jersey.

“I feel good," he told reporters afterward. "Taking a little time off, a little rest to get my body back to 100 percent. Just taking a couple of days off.”

Harper sat on the bench in street clothes but showed no sign of a limp. Asked about the disappointment of sitting for this marquee event, he replied, “Everyone wants to play, but I’m taking the time off to get my body (right), making sure I’m 100 percent at all times.”

The senior guard, who committed to Rutgers earlier this month and is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 by national recruiting analysists, averaged 26.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as Don Bosco opened the season 4-2.

Without Harper, Don Bosco pummeled Cardinal Hayes 68-49. Brady Laughlin (22 points, 8 boards, 7 assists), Isaiah Brown (20 points, 3 boards, 3 assists) and Keine Asprilla (9 points, 13 rebounds) paced the Ironmen.

“Next man up when someone goes down – that’s what we do,” Laughlin said. “We’ve got a lot of good players here.”

Harper was thrilled with their performance.

“I mean 12-for-22 from 3, 50 percent from the field, right? You couldn’t ask for any more," he said. "We can compete with anyone in the country with me or without me. Just know that even without me, we’re still a force to be reckoned with.”

More than 3,000 people turned out for the game.

“I was here when my brother played, the RAC was always packed no matter what game it is," Harper said. "Next year with the recruiting class we’re bringing in plus the people coming back, it’s going to be special.”

He arrived early to root on Sommerville, then stuck around to watch Bailey dominate Camden.

"It means everything, coming out here and watching my guys play," Harper said. "Those will be my teammates, my brothers next year."

'Ridiculous' show by Ace Bailey

In the opening minute of his game against Camden, Bailey blew past Kentucky-bound wing Billy Richmond and threw down a one-handed dunk that sparked an eruption from the crowd. It was the first of many such moments as the 6-foot-8 forward racked up 40 points on 17-of-30 shooting and grabbed 21 rebounds in Mceachern's 77-52 romp.

No less of an authority than Jonathan Givony, ESPN's NBA Draft expert, called it "a ridiculous show for Rutgers fans" and described Bailey as the potential No. 1 pick in 2025.

Richmond wound up with 20 points on 8-of-25 shooting and nine boards in Bailey's shadow. It was like they were playing two different sports.

Seton Hall prospects on College Achieve

College Achieve’s Jebron Harris drives to the basket. Richwoods Knights vs College Achieve Knights of Asbury Park in The Battle basketball series at Rutgers on December 29, 2023.

Seton Hall fans might be familiar with JeBron Harris, who posted 12 points and 5 boards for College Achieve Asbury Park. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard is the youngest brother of former Pirate guard Jamir Harris and current Hall guard JaQuan Harris. The latter, a redshirt sophomore, has yet to play a collegiate game due to knee problems.

JeBron, who like his brothers hails from North Brunswick, features a smooth stroke that must run in the family. He converted 5-of-6 free throws and made 1-of-4 3-point attempts against Richlands Friday.

"He’s a good player," Boff said, noting that JeBron has just resumed playing after suffering an injury in July. "He had a pretty good game today, but he’s playing his way back into game shape right now.”

Another Seton Hall recruit, 6-foot-8 junior Nas Hart of Keyport, recorded seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed four boards for College Achieve.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball: Lathan Sommerville dominates in RAC debut