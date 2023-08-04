Rutgers basketball coach praises Big Ten Commissioner in interview with Chris Russo

Rutgers University men's basketball coach Steve Pikiell said Friday he is impressed with new Big Ten Conference commissioner Tony Petitti.

Petitti, who was named commissioner last spring, was a driving force behind the league expanding by two more schools with Friday's announcement that the University of Washington and Oregon will join the conference beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

Rutgers University head men's basketball coach Steve Pikell said Friday during an appearance with Chris "Mad Dog'' Russo at Bar A in Lake Como that new Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti is during a great job.

"He's awesome, Pikiell said during an appearance with Chris "Mad Dog'' Russo on Russo's Sirus XM show "Mad Dog Unleashed'' from Bar A in Lake Como. "He's just very confident with the way he talks. He's going to add value to the league. The league is terrific already. He must feel these two teams bring tremendous value.''

The addition of Washington and Oregon, which have both been long-time members of the Pacific 12 Conference, coupled with the University of Southern California and UCLA joining the Big Ten from the Pac 12 next season, will give the Big Ten 18 schools in the conference.

"I think the travel agencies are excited,'' Pikiell joked to Russo.

Pikiell said there had been talk before the addition of Washington and Oregon, of making a trip to Los Angeles to play USC and UCLA every other season.

There's a good chance the situation would be the same with Washington and Oregon.

"It's so new and so early, and there's been so much speculation, I don't really know what's going on in the league,'' Pikiell said. "I do know football is important in all of this.''

How the Big Ten's expansion West will affect all of Rutgers' athletic programs remains to be seen. It will certainly make the conference much tougher in all sports especially football.

"All the dominoes are falling with that sport. That's what I think anyway,'' Pikiell said.

Pikiell said Greg Schiano, who is in the fourth season of his second tenure as the Scarlet Knights' head football coach, has Rutgers on the right path.

"We've got a great football coach, and this year he'll show people the work that he's done and the recruiting that he's done. He's had a chance now to build this program. Rutgers football is in great shape.''

The appearance at Bar A was Russo's first since 2007, when he was partners with Mike Francesa on WFAN's then popular afternoon show "Mike and The Mad Dog''. Russo and Francesa hosted a show at Bar A every summer for many years before Russo left for Sirux XM in the summer of 2008.

