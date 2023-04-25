Rutgers basketball: Aundre Hyatt will return for one more Big Ten season

Aundre Hyatt will be returning to the Rutgers men’s basketball team for one more season, giving the Scarlet Knights an important upperclassman who is seasoned and a very good defender.

Last season, Hyatt averaged a career-high 8.8 points per game. He also shot 37.4 percent from the floor, his highest percentage in his two years with the Scarlet Knights.

His 30.6 percent shooting from three-point range is a career-best.

Hyatt was a four-star recruit out of Virginia who was originally recruited by Rutgers as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. He committed to LSU and then transferred to Rutgers in 2018.

Hyatt’s return for another season at Rutgers came via social media.

Big Cinco @aundrehyatt_15 is BACK for one more ride at Rutgers 5️⃣#TheKnighthood🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5wcI0cCKij — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) April 25, 2023

Hyatt’s return is the first domino of the offseason to fall for Rutgers football as the program awaits word on the status of center Cliff Omoruyi and guard Paul Mulcahy. Both players declared their intention to test the NBA draft waters this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire