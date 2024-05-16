Rutgers basketball adds NCAA Tournament team to their non-conference schedule

With the start of the 2023-2024 college basketball season drawing closer, excitement is building for Rutgers future. On Wednesday, their schedule got a little clearer as one non-conference opponent was revealed, one who played in the NCAA Tournament last year.

The Scarlet Knights will host Wagner, according to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.

While these two programs have only met a few times, Rutgers has dominated the all-time series. In ten games, Rutgers has gone 9-1 against Wagner and scored 776 points while allowing 649. During the 2024-2025 campaign, things won’t get any easier due to a talented Rutgers freshman class.

In the upcoming matchup, the Seahawks will be tasked with stopping Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and Lathan Somerville. They are expected to provide Rutgers with a boost offensively and help turn the program around. During the 2023-2024 campaign, Rutgers went 8-4 in non-conference play.

Sources: Rutgers will host Wagner as part of its 2024-25 non-conference schedule.

Game is set for November 6th.

— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2024

Although Wagner will have its hands full, they performed well in non-conference play last season. The Seahawks finished with a 10-7 record and won one game in the NCAA Tournament. Their championship run came to an end in the first round against North Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire