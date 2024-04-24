Rutgers baseball shutout St. John’s in a 15-0 home victory

It was a big bounceback for Rutgers baseball (24-16) as exploded for 15 runs to defeat St. John’s (25-10-1) 15-0 at Bainton Field on Tuesday.

Given the offensive output, it is easy to overlook the performance of the Rutgers baseball staff as they recorded a stellar performance in holding St. John’s to four hits. For Rutgers, the midweek win was crucial as they bounced back from a Big Ten weekend sweep at Iowa.

Rutgers produced eight runs in the first inning and didn’t look back. First baseman Ty Doucette produced the first run for the Scarlet Knights when he opened up the scoring with an RBI groundout. Later in the inning, Rutgers extended their lead when third-baseman Tony Santa Maria registered a two-run single, giving the Scarlet Knights a 3-0 lead.

Johnny Volpe clears the bases!! He sends one into the gap with the bases loaded and our lead over St. John’s is now 15-0!! pic.twitter.com/GYs33he9P5 — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) April 24, 2024

As the first inning continued, left fielder Pablo Santos walked and second baseman Cameron Love got hit-by-a-pitch, each adding to Rutgers’ lead (5-0). To end the first inning, right fielder Trevor Cohen delivered the big blow – a three-run double into the right field corner to make the score 8-0.

The Scarlet Knights added insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when Doucette doubled down the left field line, scoring shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer. Also, Doucette scored in the same inning by a wild pitch, extending Rutgers’ lead to 10-0. Catcher Jackson Natili produced the final run in the fourth inning when he singled through the ride side, increasing Rutgers’ lead to 11-0.

Rutgers produced their final runs of the game in the fifth inning, extending their lead to 15-0. Cohen and designated hitter Johnny Volpe led the Scarlet Knights three RBIs.

Rutgers returns to Big Ten play this weekend with a three-game series at Indiana.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire