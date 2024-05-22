Rutgers baseball – pitching coach Brendan Monaghan announces his resignation

On Wednesday, Rutgers baseball announced that Brendan Monaghan is stepping down from the Scarlet Knights’ coaching staff.

Monaghan had served as the pitching coach/recruiting coordinator for Rutgers over the past five seasons.

Collegiately, Monaghan was a standout at St. John’s. After his college career, he was in the Baltimore Orioles organization for three seasons.

Rutgers baseball, a disappointing 28-25 on the season, had a 5.61 E.R.A., the fourth-lowest in the Big Ten.

Per a release by Rutgers, “A national search for his replacement is underway.”

It was a down year for Rutgers as they went 6-18 in the Big Ten and had the second-worst record in conference play.

In a statement about the departure of Monaghan, Rutgers head coach Steve Owens thanked his assistant for his impact at Rutgers.

“Brendan has been a tremendous asset to our players and program throughout his entire tenure.” head coach Steve Owens said. “I appreciate all that he has accomplished professionally and admire the character and consistency that he brought to our staff and baseball family. I wish him and his family the very best in their next steps.”

Prior to his time at Rutgers, Monaghan was on staff for three years under Owens at Bryant. He then followed Owens to Rutgers.

