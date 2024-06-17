Rutgers baseball lands transfer portal infielder Tony Rossi

Rutgers baseball landed transfer infielder Tony Rossi from Susquehanna University this weekend. Rossi recorded a stellar 2024 season, logging a .402 batting average, seven home runs, 17 doubles, and 26 stolen bases at Susquehanna.

He played three years at Susquehanna and now heads to the Big Ten to play for Rutgers.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound third baseman from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, received ABCA/Rawlings NCAA DIII All-Region Teams honors with the River Hawks this past season. Also, the future Scarlet Knight was selected as the First-Team third baseman for Region 5. It’s the second time Rossi has been selected in his career, having been named to the Third Team last season.

In 116 games played, Rossi finished his career with a .367 batting average, 154 hits, 19 home runs, and a .459 on-base percentage with Susquehanna.

⚔️ Tony Rossi is a Scarlet Knight! ⚔️ A DIII All-American from Susquehanna and standing at 6-5, 225, Tony hit .402 last season with 7 HR, 17 doubles and was 26-27 on stolen bases. Let’s get to work, @Trossi32Rossi!#TCD pic.twitter.com/mKuis2LLzB — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 14, 2024

The junior passed 150 career hits, 100 runs scored, and 100 RBIs in 2024. His .367 career batting average ranks No. 11 in program history, while his 154 hits rank No. 8. Also, he finished third in program history with 105 RBIs.

The impressive totals continue, as Rossi’s 102 runs scored is tied for No. 7 all-time. His 37 doubles have him tied for fourth in program history and is second in home runs with 19.

Rossi’s addition to the Scarlet Knights allows Rutgers to be flexible at the corner positions heading into the 2025 season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire