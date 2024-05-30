Rutgers baseball lands Montclair State transfer portal pitcher Michael Timberlake

Michael Timberlake has committed to Rutgers baseball on Thursday out of the transfer portal. The right-handed pitcher was a standout at Montclair State the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-7 pitcher brings a lot of upside to Rutgers as one of the top pitchers at the Division III level this past spring. The Red Hawks went 26-13 this past season.

In 51 innings pitcher as a sophomore this past season, Timberlake gave up 14 earned runs on his way to going 7-3. He has a fastball that tops out at 93 miles per hour.

In 2023, he served as a starting pitcher and a deliver for Montclair State. He was an ABCA Third Team All-Region selection as a freshman.

Timberlake is from New Jersey, having played his high school baseball for Timberlake.

Rutgers finished the season 28-25 and with a 6-14 record in the Big Ten. They did not qualify for the Big Ten Tournament.

This is a good, solid pick-up for head coach Steve Owens to add an arm that immediately bolsters the talent and depth of his pitching staff.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire