Rutgers baseball lands Montclair State transfer portal pitcher Michael Timberlake
Michael Timberlake has committed to Rutgers baseball on Thursday out of the transfer portal. The right-handed pitcher was a standout at Montclair State the past two seasons.
The 6-foot-7 pitcher brings a lot of upside to Rutgers as one of the top pitchers at the Division III level this past spring. The Red Hawks went 26-13 this past season.
In 51 innings pitcher as a sophomore this past season, Timberlake gave up 14 earned runs on his way to going 7-3. He has a fastball that tops out at 93 miles per hour.
In 2023, he served as a starting pitcher and a deliver for Montclair State. He was an ABCA Third Team All-Region selection as a freshman.
Timberlake is from New Jersey, having played his high school baseball for Timberlake.
Rutgers lands transfer RHP Michael Timberlake!! Let’s gooo!! Go Rutgers!!! @RutgersRivals @RUAthletics @RutgersBaseball @SteveOwens30 #rutgers pic.twitter.com/0Tj0OGYiv3
— Travis Holonics (@HolonicsTravis) May 30, 2024
Rutgers finished the season 28-25 and with a 6-14 record in the Big Ten. They did not qualify for the Big Ten Tournament.
This is a good, solid pick-up for head coach Steve Owens to add an arm that immediately bolsters the talent and depth of his pitching staff.