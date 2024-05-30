Advertisement

Rutgers baseball lands Montclair State transfer portal pitcher Michael Timberlake

kristian dyer
·1 min read

Michael Timberlake has committed to Rutgers baseball on Thursday out of the transfer portal. The right-handed pitcher was a standout at Montclair State the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-7 pitcher brings a lot of upside to Rutgers as one of the top pitchers at the Division III level this past spring. The Red Hawks went 26-13 this past season.

In 51 innings pitcher as a sophomore this past season, Timberlake gave up 14 earned runs on his way to going 7-3. He has a fastball that tops out at 93 miles per hour.

In 2023, he served as a starting pitcher and a deliver for Montclair State. He was an ABCA Third Team All-Region selection as a freshman.

Timberlake is from New Jersey, having played his high school baseball for Timberlake.

 

Rutgers finished the season 28-25 and with a 6-14 record in the Big Ten. They did not qualify for the Big Ten Tournament.

This is a good, solid pick-up for head coach Steve Owens to add an arm that immediately bolsters the talent and depth of his pitching staff.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire