Rutgers baseball Josh Kuroda-Grauer was named First Team All-American by Perfect Game. Kuroda-Grauer is the first Scarlet Knight since Todd Frazier in 2007 to receive First Team All-American honors.

Also, the Rutgers shortstop received his second All-American honor when he received Third Team All-American honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) earlier this week.

Kuroda-Grauer had a stellar season for the Scarlet Knights, becoming the first player in program history to receive Big Ten Player of the Year honors. Also, Kuroda-Grauer is the first Scarlet Knight to receive a major award (Player/Pitcher/Freshman of the Year) from the Big Ten since joining the conference in 2014 (baseball’s first season in the Big Ten came in 2015).

Kuroda-Grauer has been a staple in the Rutgers lineup this season, starting all 53 games at shortstop for Rutgers. He led the country in hits (95) and hits per game (1.79), registering a .428 batting average.

Throughout the season, Kuroda-Grauer had 29 multi-hit games, 10 three-hit games, 45 RBIs, five home runs, and logged five consecutive games with three-plus hits. The 2024 USA Baseball Golden Spike Award Semifinalist ranked third in the country in batting average and stolen bases (24).

Kuroda-Grauer was named a 2024 Brooks Wallace Award Finalist, honoring the nation’s top shortstop.

