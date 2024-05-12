Rutgers baseball Johnny Volpe reached a career milestone

On Friday, Rutgers baseball Johnny Volpe reached 200 career hits in a losing effort against Penn State. The Scarlet Knights’ left fielder singled to right field in the fifth inning to capture his 200th career hit.

In 43 games this season, Volpe registered 46 hits and 31 RBIs in 151 at-bats for the Scarlet Knights. He produced four home runs and six doubles, striking out 24 times while logging a .305 batting average.

Before joining the Scarlet Knights, Volpe was selected to the MAAC All-Tournament Team while playing at Rider University. He help guide the Broncs to the MAAC Championship, appearing in the NCAA Conway Regional. In his last season with Rider, Volpe logged a .298 batting average, producing a team-high 70 hits, 12 doubles, two home runs, two triples, and 34 RBIs.

While playing for Rider, Volpe logged 155 hits and 75 RBIs in four seasons with the Broncs. As a sophomore, Volpe ranked second on the team with 18 multi-hit games, and fourth in the MAAC. Also, he ranked No. 68 in the country with four triples.

Volpe finished ninth in the MAAC with 32 walks during his sophomore season. He finished the season with zero errors, playing shortstop, second base, and centerfield, totaling 192 putouts and assists. Also, Volpe led the NCAA with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire