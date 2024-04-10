Rutgers baseball gets a win over in-state rival Seton Hall

On Tuesday, Rutgers baseball (20-12) defeated their in-state rival the Seton Hall Pirates (17-15) 8-1 during mid-week action. The Scarlet Knights combined for ten hits, producing eight runs in a winning effort.

Rutgers starting pitcher Jordan Falco went 4.2 innings, recording three strikeouts and one earned run. Falco gave up five hits and one walk in a no-decision. In relief for Falco, pitcher Sonny Fauci picked up his fourth victory on the season after getting the final out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

At the plate, Rutgers first baseman Ty Doucette (3 RBIs) and left fielder Pete Durocher (3 RBIs) combined for six of the eight runs for the Scarlet Knights. Doucette launched a three-run home run over the scoreboard in right field in the top of the seventh inning, recording his sixth home run of the year. With his three RBI day, the Rutgers first baseman bumped up his season RBI total to 26.

Business Handled. Win 2⃣0⃣ is a wire-to-wire W at Seton Hall!!#TCD pic.twitter.com/MuAMVtRna9 — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) April 9, 2024

Second baseman Cameron Love also picked up an RBI as shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer recorded a three-hit day.

The Scarlet Knights return to action on Friday as they host Nebraska in a three-game series at Bainton Field.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire