Rutgers baseball gets a commitment from All-NEC catcher Matt Chatelle

On Wednesday, Rutgers baseball added First Team All-NEC catcher Matt Chatelle from the transfer portal. Chatelle played the last two seasons at Merrimack College.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound catcher from Stoneham, Massachusettes led the Warriors to a 33-26 record last season, ranking third in the Northeast Conference (NEC).

The All-Conference First Team catcher made 43 starts as a catcher/designated hitter in 2024, recording a .319 batting average with a 943 OPS while hammering in 46 RBIs. Also, he logged 51 hits, six doubles, and 11 home runs. Behind the plate, he held a .993 fielding percentage and caught 11 base runners stealing last season.

Chatelle held a .298 batting average in two seasons with the Warriors, logging 81 hits, 11 doubles, 16 home runs, and 69 RBIs in 272 at-bats.

⚔️ Matt Chatelle is a Scarlet Knight! ⚔️ We’re pumped to add a big-time backstop to our squad. Matt was named First Team All-NEC this season at Merrimack after hitting .319 and belting 11 home runs! Let’s get to work, @MattC2235!#TCD pic.twitter.com/95HBccAjKt — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 19, 2024

According to Prep Baseball, Chatelle has an 85.4 MPH exit velocity, 20.4 MPH hand speed, and a 65.5 MPH bat speed. Chatelle is an excellent defensive catcher who offers plenty of power.

The future Scarlet Knight attended Austin Prep High School, where he was a two-time Catholic Central League All-Star and helped the Cougars win league titles in both baseball and hockey.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire