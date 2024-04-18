Rutgers baseball: How is former-Scarlet Knight Ryan Lasko shaping up in the MiLB?

After getting drafted by the Oakland Athletics in Round 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft, former Rutgers centerfielder Ryan Lasko is very much finding his feet for Stockton Ports.

In his first season with the Athletics’ single A team, Lasko has registered a .138 batting average throughout his 29 at-bats early on this season. In seven games, the 6-foot, 190-pound outfielder recorded four hits, two RBIs, four walks, and one stolen base, logging a .242 on-base percentage.

Stockon fell 7-3 on Thursday night behind a late Quakes flurry. A’s No. 18 prospect Ryan Lasko broke out with a 2-for-4, 2 RBI night. Zack Gelof’s younger brother and Dodgers farmhand, Jake Gelof also launched his first HR of 2024. Radio highlights (via @milbtv) pic.twitter.com/zwKcTFpw8R — Evan Giddings (@egiddings10) April 12, 2024

While with the Scarlet Knights, Lasko tied Rutgers’ single-season doubles record (24) in 2022 and received All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2023. In three seasons with Rutgers baseball, he registered a .314 batting average throughout his 641 at-bats. Lasko started 154 games for Rutgers, logging 201 hits, 38 home runs, 47 doubles, seven triples, and 135 RBIs.

It is common for players to struggle early on in the minor leagues and the season is still very young. Lasko certainly showed the potential at Rutgers to take the next step and play at this level.

