Rutgers baseball dropped Big Ten series against the Boilermakers

On Saturday, Rutgers baseball (19-11, 1-4) lost the second game of its series against Purdue (19-12, 4-4) 8-6, dropping their second Big Ten series in 2024. The Scarlet Knights took a 6-5 lead into the ninth inning, but the Boilermakers hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the final frame to earn the win and clinch the series.

Game One

In game one, the Scarlet Knights rallied to tie the game at 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Boilermakers scored a pair in the 10th inning to win.

After Rutgers starting pitcher Justin Sinibaldi posted five shutout innings, Purdue got on the board on an RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth inning to give the Boilermakers a 1-0 lead. In the seventh inning, the Boilermakers added another run on an RBI single giving Purdue a 2-0 lead. Rutgers reliever Joe Mazza came in the seventh inning, recording two strikeouts to hold the Purdue lead to two.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, second baseman Cameron Love got the Scarlet Knights on the board with a solo home run over the left field wall, making the score 2-1.

Purdue added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning to extend their lead to 3-1, but the Scarlet Knights would tie the game in the bottom frame.

The Scarlet Knights cut Purdue’s lead to one when pitch-runner Scotty Young scored on a wild throw by the Boilermakers. Center fielder RJ Johnson Jr. tied the game with an RBI single, but a double play would end the frame and send the game to extra innings.

Purdue grabbed a 5-3 lead in the 10th inning when the Boilermakers scored on a hit-by-pitch and walk. The Scarlet Knights tried to rally in the bottom frame, but fell short, giving Purdue the game one victory.

Game Two

The Scarlet Knights grabbed an early lead in game two, scoring three runs on an RBI single from shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer, a run-scoring double play, and a solo home run from catcher Jackson Natili.

After two scoreless innings by starting pitcher Zack Konstantinovsky, Purdue tied the game when they strung together three hits in the top of the third inning.

Rutgers third baseman Tony Santa Maria recorded his ninth home run of the season in the fourth inning, giving the Scarlet Knights a 5-3 lead. The Boilermakers didn’t quit, answering right back with an RBI double and RBI groundout in the fifth inning to make it 5-5.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Doucette delivered a sac fly to deep center that scored one run, giving Rutgers a 6-5 lead.

Purdue strung together two singles in the top of the ninth inning before a three-run home run put the Boilermakers in front 8-6. The Scarlet Knights couldn’t produce any runs in the bottom frame, going down 1-2-3 in the bottom half to end the game.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire