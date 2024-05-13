Rutgers baseball dropped Big Ten series against Penn State

Rutgers baseball lost 11-10 on Sunday to Penn State, dropping the Big Ten series in dramatic fashion.

Rutgers lost the first game of the series on Friday night but bounced back on Saturday with a 7-1 win. With the loss on Sunday Rutgers is now 27-23 (5-16 Big Ten).

With Rutgers leading 10-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Penn State recorded two home runs, three singles, and a wild pitch to win and secure the one-run win.

The Scarlet Knights grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Rutgers registered two walks, a hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases.

After Penn State cut Rutgers’ lead to one in the bottom of the second inning, the Scarlet Knights exploded for six runs in the fourth inning.

Cam Love with a MASSIVE triple in the ninth! Pete Durocher scores and we take a 10-7 lead!! pic.twitter.com/Rcrcp7C5cN — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 12, 2024

But from there, the Scarlet Knights’ bats went cold after the fourth inning and they wouldn’t cross the plate again until the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth, second baseman Cameron Love produced a triple, scoring center fielder Pete Durocher. Love had a solid day for the Scarlet Knights with three RBIs on one hit in three at-bats.

Rutgers relief pitcher Joe Mazza (1-2) picked up his second loss in 2024, registering four earned runs, five hits, two wild pitches, and three walks in one inning pitched.

The Scarlet Knights return to action on Friday when Rutgers hosts Ohio State in the final three-game set of the regular season.

