Rutgers baseball defeated their in-state rival the Princeton Tigers in mid-week action

After a slow start, Rutgers baseball (25-19, 3-12 Big Ten) battled back in the later innings to defeat their in-state rival the Princeton Tigers (16-22, 11-7 Ivy League) by an 8-4 scoreline.

Princeton started strong, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Rutgers pitcher Jordan Falco got the nod for the Scarlet Knights on the mound, allowing four earned runs on three hits in one inning pitched.

The Scarlet Knights cut the Tigers’ lead in half in the bottom frame when center fielder Pete Durocher singled to left field and right fielder Trevor Cohen grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring two runs for Rutgers.

After the first inning, the Rutgers pitching staff held the Tigers scoreless, allowing their offense to rally back.

After recording a run in the second and fourth innings, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 4-4. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Rutgers grabbed the lead with an RBI sac fly by third baseman Tony Santa Maria, giving Rutgers a 5-4 lead.

Back in the win column with an in-state W over Princeton!!#TCD pic.twitter.com/nfFVSy4JnI

— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 2, 2024

The Scarlet Knights blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning when Rutgers recorded three runs to extend their lead. Left fielder Johnny Volpe blasted a two-run home run over the right-center wall to secure Rutgers’ 8-4 victory.

Rutgers returns to action on Friday when they host Maryland in a three-game set.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire