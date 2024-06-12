Rutgers baseball adds pitcher Justin Herbstman in the transfer portal

After one season with Virginia Tech, left-handed pitcher Justin Herbstman is set join Rutgers baseball out of the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pitcher didn’t see any action for the Hokies this past season but comes to Rutgers with big upside. While attending Old Bridge High School, Herbstman set the school record with 18 strikeouts in one game as a junior.

During his junior season of high school, Herbstram logged a 1.30 ERA throughout 48.1 innings pitched. He recorded 88 strikeouts, 15 walks, 32 hits, and nine earned runs, finishing the season with a 5-4 record.

He adds depth to the Rutgers pitching staff next season, offering a hard-throwing fastball to opposing batters. He also has a changeup and curveball to his resume.

⚔️ Justin Herbstman is a Scarlet Knight! ⚔️ Keeping it local with our newest addition, as we welcome home a big-time lefty from just down the road in Old Bridge! Welcome home and let’s get to work, @JustinHerb17!#TCD pic.twitter.com/d9lJ1zZ9Wg — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 11, 2024

The lefty-pitcher can overpower batters with his 89 MPH fastball, making hitters look foolish with his 74-79 MPH off-speed pitches.

According to Perfect Game, Herbstman was ranked No. 136 in 2023 among left-pitchers in the nation. Also, he was the No. 3 ranked lefty pitcher in New Jersey, ranking No. 38 among pitchers in his recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire