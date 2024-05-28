Rutgers baseball adds Jersey’s top prospect Charles Batista

Last week, Rutgers baseball added two-way prospect Charles Batista to their 2025 roster.

It is another big get for Rutgers as they add another in-state target.

Batista is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-handed pitcher and outfielder from Weehawken, New Jersey. He played his high school ball at The Hun High School (Princeton, New Jersey) where he recorded impressive stats this past season.

Batista logged a .433 batting average throughout his 67 at-bats, registering 29 hits, 34 RBIs, six home runs, and seven stolen bases in 23 games this past season.

The future Scarlet Knight produced a 6-0 record on the mound, logging a 0.21 ERA while striking out 35 batters and allowing 12 hits and one earned run throughout his 33 innings pitched.

⚔️ Charles Batista is a Scarlet Knight! ⚔️ We’re excited to keep one of Jersey’s top prospects home with a big two-way talent in the fold for next season. Let’s get to work, @ChasBatz!!#TCD pic.twitter.com/HVptoaenHX — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 23, 2024

According to Perfect Game, Batista is a hard-throwing pitcher with a fastball velocity of 92 mph. He pairs his fastball with a two-plane slider in the low 80s. Outside his fastball and slider, Batista throws a changeup and curveball that averages 78 mph.

He is ranked a 9.5 prospect, which puts him between being a top-10 round selection in the MLB draft (9.0) and an elite high school baseball prospect (10).

At the plate, Batista offers an average exit velocity of 88.2 mph with a maximum velocity of 96.3 mph. According to Prep Baseball, he has a bat speed of 79.1 mph and a hand speed of 23.6 mph.

Rutgers is getting a versatile player with solid speed on the bases, recording a 7.17 in the 60-yard dash.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire