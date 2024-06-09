Rutgers baseball adds Connor Grotyohann from transfer portal

Rutgers baseball continued to improve its roster on Friday with the addition of former two-way threat Connor Grotyohann. The former URI infielder entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago following a sophomore season in which he showed improvement at the plate and on the mound. He will be looking to build on his success in the Big Ten.

The signing of Grotyohann is significant for Rutgers.

In 37 games last year, Grotyohann posted a .293 batting average and hit six home runs. He also drove in a career-high 18 runs and drew six walks. Due to his impact at the plate the talented sophomore got more playing time and raised his average by nearly 70 points after hitting .226 as a freshman.

As he made an impact at the plate, Grotyohann also showed improvement on the mound. After posting a 9.49 ERA during the 2023 campaign, he finished last season with a 7.71 ERA. While he struggled with control, the New Jersey native held opponents to a .221 batting average. If he can limit his walks, then his ERA should continue to drop.

I would like to announce I have committed to Rutgers University! Thank you to URI for all the great memories and amazing friends I’ve made. Can’t wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/UfmNjqU9BN

— Connor Grotyohann (@cgrotyohann66) June 7, 2024

Although Grotyohann’s role is still to be determined, he has shown that he can play around the diamond. That should help him get in the lineup on a Rutgers team looking for explosive pieces.

After finishing the 2024 campaign season with a 28-25 record, Rutgers has higher expectations. Over the last few years, they have been one of the better teams in the Big Ten, and they are hoping that Grotyohann can help that trend continue following the best season of his college career.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire