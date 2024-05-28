Rutgers analyst compares Friday Big Ten games vs Washington and USC

We are talking to Rutgers Wire editor Kristian Dyer about the Scarlet Knights’ two Fox Big Ten Friday Night Football specials against two of the new teams in the Big Ten Conference, Washington and USC. It’s part of the new world we are entering at USC in the Big Ten. Rutgers is now a conference opponent. How is a Rutgers analyst sizing up the game against USC and comparing it to Washington and some of the other new Big Ten matchups on the board?

Trojans Wire: How much would a win in either of these games boost RU’s national profile and potential recruiting gains in the future?

KD: I think USC is the higher-profile match-up, with all the drapings of Los Angeles versus New York.

But will it help recruiting? Rutgers doesn’t recruit California very much, if at all. It might help with the transfer portal if a USC or Washington player was impressed with the team and wanted playing time.

Could it be a statement game for Rutgers? If either team was top-10, I suppose so. But I honestly think beating Wisconsin or Iowa would mean more as those are peer teams for Rutgers … or rather, those are the kind of teams Rutgers is hoping to become.

