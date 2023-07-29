Rutgers Aaron Lewis gets a shoutout from 247Sports’ Josh Pate

Josh Pate is on the Aaron Lewis hype train, the 247Sports analyst believing that the Rutgers football defensive end is poised for a big season.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten Media Days began, with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano being one of the first coaches to speak about the upcoming 2023 season. But it was Lewis who also made a big impression to the national media present in Indianapolis.

While covering Big Ten media day, Pate, a 247Sports podcaster and CBS Sports analyst, had nothing but praise for the 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten member Aaron Lewis. Pate, the host of Late Kick Extra Podcast, caught up with the 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher at the media day. The two touched upon the upcoming season and life after college football with lewis raving about the Rutgers standout:

“Aaron Lewis of Rutgers was my favorite player to talk to at Big Ten Media Days. Dane and he are the only people who commented on the blueness of my eyes the entire week and I appreciated it from him because he did it on camera. So I asked him, what do you want to do maybe after football? Then he said, I may love to get into media.”

Lewis, from Williamstown N.J., has an excellent work ethic and is a leader for the Scarlet Knights. Lewis figures to be one of the key players on this revamped and improved defense, looking to make an impact as he enters his third year with the Scarlet Knights.

Last season, Lewis had 54 tackles and 1.5 sacks as well as a forced fumble for Rutgers. He was the only Rutgers player named to an All-Big Ten team by PFF.

