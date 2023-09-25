How is Rutgers 2025 commit Sean Ashenfelder performing this season?

Rutgers football commit Sean Ashenfelder is putting together an outstanding junior season for Creekside High School in St. John’s, Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback has led the Creekside Knights to a 2-3 record halfway through the 2023 season. In his most recent outing, helped his team capture a 23-22 victory over the Mandarin Mustangs (4-1) this past Friday.

The Florida quarterback committed to Rutgers following a visit last week where he saw the Scarlet Knights beat Virginia Tech.

According to 247Sports, the Saint Augustine native, Flordia, is ranked the No. 112 prospect in Florida and the No. 60 ranked quarterback among his 2025 recruiting class.

Ashenfelder has recorded 34 completions on 80 attempts for 447 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions through Week 4. His 447 passing yards rank him No. 194 in Florida, No. 33 in his division (FL Division 4S), and No. 2 in his district (4S District 3).

Also, the future Scarlet Knight contributed 40 carries for 205 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. His 205 yards on the ground ranks him No. 47 in the Florida Division 4S and No. 6 in 4S District 3.

Ashenfelder’s best performance this season came in Week 1 against Palm Beach Central, where he recorded two throwing and three rushing touchdowns in a 55-48 losing effort.

Ashenfelder and the Creekside Knights will host a non-conference opponent, the Oakleaf Knights (Orange Park, FL), on Friday as the junior quarterback tries to improve Creekside’s record to 3-3.

