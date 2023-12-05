Rutgers 2024 recruit Korey “KJ” Duff Jr. received the Offensive MVP Award in the Senior Bowl

On Sunday, Rutgers football 2024 recruit Korey “KJ” Duff Jr. received the Offensive MVP Award in the New York Catholic High School Football League’s Senior Bowl.

This caps off an impressive season for Duff, who is a four-star recruit.

During his senior season, Duff Jr. guided St. Anthony’s (Melville, New York) to a 6-4 record, ranking the Friars No. 6 in New York’s High School Football rankings. While playing for the Friars in 2023, the future Scarlet Knight recorded 55 catches for 929 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. He finished his senior season with 929 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Duff was a matchup nightmare in high school and will look to continue that trend on the Power Five level. He has excellent hands and is a weapon in the red zone. He is a tight-end / wide-receiver hybrid with a great catch radius and solid body control, showing those skills off in the senior bowl game. Duff Jr’s smooth and precise route running will allow him to be a vertical threat and dangerous after the catch at the collegiate level.

In three seasons with the Friars, Duff Jr. logged 132 receptions for 2606 yards and 26 touchdowns in 28 games. He averaged 93.1 yards per game and 19.7 yards per catch throughout those 28 games. According to 247Sports, the future Scarlet Knight is the No. 1 prospect in New York and is the No. 26 ranked tight-end among his recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire