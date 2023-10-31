How is Rutgers 2024 recruit Edd Guerrier performing this season?

Rutgers 2024 commit Edd Guerrier is registering a solid senior season for the 7-2 Port Charlotte Pirates. His performance shows why Rutgers offered him and pushed for his commitment

The Scarlet Knights’ three-star running back has recorded 78 carries for 687 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Guerrier’s best performance came against the Parrish Community Bulls (Parrish, Florida), where he logged 17 carries for 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In four seasons with the Pirates, Guerrier has played 32 games, recording 408 careers for 3249 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Port Charlotte, Florida, product is averaging 8.8 yards per carry and has three games this season where he has rushed for more than 100 yards.

The future Scarlet Knight is ranked No. 143 with 11 touchdowns and No. 159 with 687 rushing yards in Florida, according to MaxPreps Sports. Also, the 5-foot-7 192-pound senior running back is ranked No. 158 in Florida with 66 points scored.

According to 247Sports, Guerrier is ranked the No. 196 prospect in Florida and is the No. 96 running back in the nation among his recruiting class. Guerrier helped guide the Pirates to a 7-2 record and the No. 1 spot in Florida’s 3S District 13 Football Standings. Guerrier and the Pirates are ranked No. 86 in Florida as they get set to play the first round of the state playoffs.

