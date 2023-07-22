Rusty England begin Women's World Cup campaign with narrow win over Haiti

Georgia Stanway celebrates giving England the lead in Brisbane - PA Wire/Zac Goodwin

England 1 Haiti 0

By Tom Garry, in Brisbane

A rusty-looking England side began their Women’s World Cup campaign in rather unconvincing fashion but the European champions did enough to beat World Cup debutants Haiti 1-0 in Brisbane to make a winning start in Group D.

In a performance that was in keeping with the fact that the majority of the Lionesses squad had not played any competitive football for 56 days, England’s creative players lacked their usual spark, particularly in the first half, especially early on, but improved the longer the game went on. Georgia Stanway’s re-taken first-half spot-kick proved to be the difference in the scoreline, as she netted England’s first goal in four matches.

The bookmakers had forecasted a heavy England win but they were up against a Haiti side that looked significantly superior to the level that their world ranking of 53rd would suggest. In 19-year-old Lyon midfielder Melchie Dumornay they have one of the young stars of the competition and she caused England’s sloppy defence frequent problems.

Bayern Munich midfielder Stanway opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a blatant handball from Batcheba Louis, but only after having to re-take her spot kick when it was adjudged that 5ft4 Kerly Theus had stepped off her line before the excellent save that had denied Stanway from her first attempt.

Haiti should have scored when their lone striker Roselord Borgella glanced wide with a free header and the Dijon centre forward headed off target with a half-chance moments later, with England in unconvincing form. They went even closer late on when substitute Roseline Eloissaint burst through and forced Mary Earps into a vital save that spared England’s blushes.

New Arsenal signing Alessia Russo, who was chosen to start as England’s number nine ahead of Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly, worked hard but could not find the goal she will have craved. Theus produced two impressive second-half saves to thwart Russo, who was England’s super sub during last summer’s European Championship triumph.

Millie Bright, captaining the side in this tournament in the absence of injured skipper Leah Williamson and only just having returned from a four-month injury lay-off herself, looked like a player in need of more minutes on the pitch and gifted the ball away too frequently. Her lack of recent gametime was further exemplified when she scuffed over the bar with one of England’s best chances. But in tournament football, when you are not at your best, a win is a win.

‌Match facts

England (4-2-3-1): Earps 7; Bronze 6, Bright 5, Carter 5, Greenwood 6; Stanway 6, Walsh 6; Kelly 5, Toone 5, Hemp 5 (James 6, 61); Russo 6 (Daly 6, 76)

Subs not used: Charles, Nobbs, Hampton (gk), Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, England, Zelem, Roebuck (gk), Robinson

Yellow cards: Stanway, Hemp

Haiti (4-5-1): Theus 8; Petit-Frere 6, Limage 5 (Mathurin 6, 31), Joseph 6, K Louis 7; B Louis 6, Jeudy 6, Dumornay 7, Pierre-Louis 6, Mondesir 6; Borgella 6 (Eloissaint 6, 78)

Subs not used: Surpris, Moryl, Etienne, Ambroise (gk), Joseph, Pierre-Jerome, Joseph, Ganthier, Larco (gk)

Yellow cards: Pierre-Louis

Referee: Emikar Caldera (Venezuela)

Attendance: 44,369

England made to work harder than expected – as it happened

01:10 PM BST

England campaign underway with a win

England have started with victory, but that was much closer than we thought it might be.

A winning start. On to the next 👏 pic.twitter.com/MxphTuCk6l — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023

01:05 PM BST

The thoughts of Jill Scott on ITV

"I can never guess what she's going to do, but we trust in Sarina!" 🫡@JillScottJS8 tells @katieshanahan3 that #ENG will be just fine despite a close contest against #HAI...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/7bPzghjoC5 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

01:03 PM BST

Why are England struggling to score goals?

England are finding it difficult to score goals at the moment. Let’s hear the thoughts of the ITV team as to why that is the case:

4 games without a goal from open play ❌⚽️



Why are England struggling to score? Our panel discuss 🗣 pic.twitter.com/zMCH10sRDf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

12:58 PM BST

More from Karen Carney on ITV

“My anxiety was through the roof, especially when Dumornay got on the ball. Mary Earps made two fantastic saves, one in particular at the end, and Haiti were very dangerous on the break. “We said before the game that maybe England could have put in an extra central midfielder to stop the counter attack, but Sarina didn’t go with that. I think England maybe got away with one in the end.”

12:54 PM BST

Reflections of England manager Sarina Wiegman

"It was a very hard game... I'm very happy with the three points" 🙏



An honest assessment from Sarina Wiegman speaking to @katieshanahan3 after #ENG's victory...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/rDSsvznD2T — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

12:52 PM BST

The thoughts of Karen Carney on ITV

“That back line have had to face Dumornay today, who will be one of the best players in the World soon. “But England have got a clean sheet. Mary Earps made some fantastic saves, and dealt with the transitions and managed to come through it. “Tournament football is about building momentum, getting points on the board and moving forward. There are definitely some positives to take from today.”

12:47 PM BST

The thoughts of Georgia Stanway

"The most important thing is that we've got three points in the first game" 👌



Goal scorer Georgia Stanway reflects on #ENG's opening win with @katieshanahan3 pic.twitter.com/hDwzgrK7WM — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

12:45 PM BST

England get past Haiti, just

When you look at the stats from the game it makes it look like England destroyed Haiti. England had 75% possession, 21 shots and 11 on target. Haiti had just seven shots on two on target but that does not tell the whole story. Haiti should have scored on numerous occasions and will feel they could have got something from the game.

England celebrate getting past Haiti in the opening game - PA/Isabel Infantes

12:40 PM BST

Former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley on BBC Radio 5 live

“At the end of the day, group stages, first game of the World Cup, you have to find a way to win and England have done that tonight. We probably could have finished more opportunities in front of goal, lacking that final third quality. “Didn’t quite have the rhythm that we were expecting to see in terms of build up play, going through the midfield. Big difference in the second half when Lauren James came on, Rachel Daly made an impact but perhaps it just wasn’t long enough.”

Lauren James made an impact after coming on as a substitute - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

12:34 PM BST

Tom Garry live from Brisbane

Telegraph Sport analysis

England have gathered in a circle, arm-in-arm, in the middle of the pitch for a quick debrief. After a few words from Sarina Wiegman, they all place their arms into the middle. ‘Sweet Caroline’ is playing over the loudspeakers but there are no dancing celebrations from the England players. They’ve won, and that’s the most important thing, but they’ll know they’ve got work to do.

12:34 PM BST

Luke Edwards live from Brisbane

Telegraph Sport analysis

England won, they got the job done but they are not going to win a World Cup playing as badly as that. So many unforced errors!

12:32 PM BST

England start with victory

We thought England would win more comfortably than they did but that is partly credit to Haiti, who played well in particular Dumornay who was by far the best player on the pitch. England will be happy to start with a win, but lots to work on.

Job done ✅



Three points from our first #FIFAWWC fixture! pic.twitter.com/qKHB0cKCpU — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023

12:30 PM BST

Full time: England 1 Haiti 0

Confusion around the final whistle but that is it as England start their campaign off with a 1-0 win.

FT: #ENG 1-0 #HAI



Georgia Stanway's strike is the difference as the Lionesses begin their #FIFAWWC campaign with a win ✅ pic.twitter.com/EvqnD6nf43 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

12:28 PM BST

90+2 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Change for Haiti in the late stages as Louis is replaced by Joseph. Two minutes to go. Can England hold on?

12:26 PM BST

90 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Earps punches the corner away under pressure and the follow-up shot from Haiti is well over the bar.

12:25 PM BST

90 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

England need to be careful and remain concentrated. It is Dumornay again who has causing havoc. Carter does well to slide in but Haiti have a corner as we enter into four added minutes...

12:19 PM BST

83 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Down the other end and another substitute in Daly as a header saved. Chances at both ends as this game is opening up. England will be a little nervous.

12:18 PM BST

82 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Big chance for Haiti and a big save from Earps. Mondésir feeds the ball into Éloissaint inside the England penalty area, who cuts inside and she would have scored if not for a great save from Earps. Haiti have had plenty of chances to score today and will feel they can get something from this.



Mary Earps says 'NO!' ⛔🙌pic.twitter.com/jC2ztDu9c2 — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) July 22, 2023

12:16 PM BST

80 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Brilliant play from Kelly. She manages to keep the ball in right on the Haiti byline. She then cuts inside but her shot is saved.

12:13 PM BST

78 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

This time after great play from James she plays another good cross but again Haiti deal with it.

England have made another substitute as WSL golden boot winner Rachel Daly, who was expected to start, comes on to replace Russo.

Change for Haiti as Borgella comes off for Éloissaint.

12:10 PM BST

75 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

A couple of dangerous crosses from Greenwood and Kelly look like they are going to land on an England head but on both occasions Haiti just about manage to get rid of the danger.

12:07 PM BST

72 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

James has certainly made a significant impact since she came on. There has been an energy and urgency in her performance so far. Should she have started?

12:05 PM BST

70 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Good exchanges in the midfield sets James away. She fires the ball to the right wing and Kelly. She should find Bronze on the overlap but it is blocked. Her shot is then tame and rolls wide.

12:00 PM BST

65 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

England come close to doubling their lead. The ball is played into Russo whose looping header is tipped over by Théus. The subsequent corner ends up in Bright’s path around 12 yards out but her volley goes miles over. More like a rugby conversion that one!

Alessia Russo's looping header is palmed away 😫#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/vq4NWMuN9w — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

11:58 AM BST

63 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Haiti have not struggled to create opportunities. Suddenly they seemingly have a great opportunity for a one-on-one which is snuffed out. The flag goes up for offside but it looked very close.

11:57 AM BST

61 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Sarina Wiegman has decided that now is the time to make a change as one Lauren replaces another, James on for Hemp. At the start of the second half, Wiegman swapped Hemp from the left to the right and she was not as effective on the right.

11:53 AM BST

59 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

The Haiti captain Mondésir looks like she will not be able to continue here.

England have a chance inside the Haiti penalty area. Russo takes possession off Haiti in the box and her shot is saved well by Théus, who is forced into action again moments later to once again save from a powerful Russo shot.

#ENG start the second-half with the same attacking intent 😤



Tune in live on ITV1 now...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/fjRaMxT5vk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

11:50 AM BST

56 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Dumornay has been a constant threat for Haiti and she has been class, even though she is currently on the losing side.

On the England side, Bright has looked very rusty, which is no surprise really considering she has not played a competitive match since March.

11:47 AM BST

52 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Hemp as gone into the book for England for a foul on Haiti captain Mondésir, who is in some pain.

11:46 AM BST

49 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Another chance for Haiti. They are on the counter-attack and are outnumbering England. Dumornay, who has been at the centre of everything good for Haiti, cuts in onto her right foot and sends a stinging shot straight at Earps. England get the ball out of danger and they need to be careful.

11:41 AM BST

Second half

We are back underway in Brisbane. Can England extend their lead and complete victory in their opening game?

11:36 AM BST

England lead 1-0

The moment Georgia Stanway gave England the lead, at the second time of asking:

No mistake from Stanway 2.0 👏pic.twitter.com/YOD48GNgdT — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) July 22, 2023

Luke Edwards live from Brisbane:

Telegraph Sport analysis

England have been out of sorts and that’s ok, for now. Millie Bright looks like someone who hasn’t played a game for months, the front four have failed to click and teams worked out a while ago that if you shut Keira Walsh down you stop them being such a threat going forward.

But, this is the first game of the tournament. None of the fancied sides, including the USA, have been at their best so far and this game is probably what the players need to focus their minds.

Lest we forget, England delivered their worst performance of the Euros last summer in their opening game, a scrappy, largely unimpressive 1-0 win over Austria.

I’m not worried. Not yet.

11:28 AM BST

Tom Garry live from Brisbane

Telegraph Sport analysis

It was a round of fairly muted applause from the crowd here at half-time as the players walked off. England have been rather unconvincing, haven’t they? But then perhaps inevitably it was going to take them time to get up to speed.

Haiti look by far the best side ranked outside of the world’s top 50 that I’ve ever seen.

And their Lyon midfielder Melchie Dumornay has shown exactly why she’s so highly rated.

England’s front four, however, will be a bit disappointed, despite the fact they’re ahead.

11:26 AM BST

Half time: England 1 Haiti 0

A long first half has come to an end what a dramatic opening half in England’s campaign. Multiple VAR reviews, a red card not give, a penalty retaken and a goal for Stanway. After it all, England lead 1-0 at the break.

Georgia Stanway gives England the lead after retaken penalty - Shutterstock/Darren England

11:21 AM BST

45 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Haiti are looking dangerous. Every time England lose possession they counter-attack at speed and it is mainly Dumornay causing problems, who has had an excellent first half.

11:18 AM BST

45 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

We are into nine minutes of added time after two lengthy VAR reviews. Get used to it people.

11:17 AM BST

45 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

A second massive opportunity for Haiti in this first half. Dumornay plays a delightful ball into the box from a short corner routine. Borgella gets her head on it but the ball goes wide of the England goal. She should have scored there and that is the second time we have said that today.

11:15 AM BST

43 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Another dangerous cross from England’s left, this time from Greenwood. Russo gets her head on the cross but it goes wide. She was back-pedalling and so was off balance. She should have left it to Hemp who was right behind her and in a better position.

11:11 AM BST

40 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

England nearly make it 2-0. Stanway lifts the ball into the box but it goes over the head of Russo. Hemp does get on the end of it but her connection with the cross is not great and it is an easy save for Théus.

A delightful ball lofted into a dangerous area by Georgia Stanway, but #ENG can't find the finish 🤏#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sknGQ9oK3M — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

11:10 AM BST

38 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Hemp has just played a dangerous cross from the England left onto the edge of the six-yard box but Russo cannot get her head on the end of it. A superb cross from Hemp that could have resulted in England doubling their advantage.

11:08 AM BST

36 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

An acrobatic moment from Haiti’s star player Dumornay. The ball is crossed from the Haiti right and Dumornay attempts a bicycle kick but she does not get the connection she wanted.

11:02 AM BST

31 mins: England 1 Haiti 0

Substitution for Haiti as Mathurin has replaced the injured Limage.

If at first you don't succeed... 😉 pic.twitter.com/n05mlEBo2i — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023

11:01 AM BST

29 mins: GOAL England 1 Haiti 0

Stanway goes the same way and this time she scores. 1-0 England and what drama we have already had in the opening 30 minutes.

GOOOAAALLL!



Georgia Stanway tucks away from the spot after a re-take was ordered



England 1️⃣-0️⃣ Haiti #TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Euuh5gLEbx — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) July 22, 2023

11:00 AM BST

28 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

Théus was miles off her line and Stanway will another chance. Take two...

10:59 AM BST

28 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

Penalty missed. Stanway went to the keeper’s right and what an incredible save from Théus. Hold on, was she off her line?

Georgia Stanway has her penalty emphatically saved by Kerly Theus... but the penalty has to be retaken! 😅#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/PfxfieA1Ab — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

10:58 AM BST

27 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

Penalty to England. What on earth was Louis doing? Her arms were miles up in the air from an England corner and VAR rightly awards England the penalty. Stanway to take...

10:57 AM BST

26 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

VAR review number two. Has the ball been handled by a Haiti player in her own box?

10:56 AM BST

25 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

Another concern for Haiti as Limage has gone done after seemingly hyper-extending her knee. She is in a lot of pain and it looks like she will not be able to continue.

10:53 AM BST

21 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

When the referee made her decision the whole stadium as well as the television viewers heard the explanation as to why no penalty was give. Pierre-Louis did receive a yellow card for that challenge on Kelly but it was an awful tackle.

Luke Edwards live from Brisbane:

Telegraph Sport analysis

What a strange passage of play, but the officials probably got it right. Even though the foul on Chloe Kelly was punished by a yellow card for the defender, Russo had fouled the Haiti player before she went studs up into the knee of the England winger so the referee decided that play should have stopped there.. Having seen the replays - and the state of Kelly’s shin - my only question is that it probably should have been a red card rather than yellow. Studs connected high and with force into the standing leg of an opponent.

Anyway, it’s better for the game as a spectacle if both teams have 11 players on the pitch. England are getting on top and dominating possession and territory so we can stay calm and talk about the spectacle.

10:51 AM BST

19 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

After a long review, England are not awarded a penalty due to Russo committing a foul just before the incident involving Kelly and Pierre-Louis. But that challenge from Pierre-Louis was horrific and should have been a red-card for foul play even though it cannot be given a penalty due to the foul before.

Should #ENG have had a penalty here? 👀



Alessia Russo's involvement with Tabita Joseph means that the foul on Chloe Kelly is deemed invalid by the referee...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xjOPHOVWBY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

10:48 AM BST

17 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

There is a VAR check for a potential penalty for England. The ball is headed across goal and VAR is checking for a foul on Chloe Kelly...

10:46 AM BST

14 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

What a chance for Haiti and they should score! They go long and Dumornay has possession in the middle of the pitch just inside England’s half. She plays a delightful through ball to Borgella who is one-on-one with Earps in the England goal. Her shot though is tame and rolls wide. Big, big chance for Haiti and they should be ahead.

It may have been offside, but #HAI have fired a warning shot early 👀#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/dobm64C99M — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

10:42 AM BST

Luke Edwards live from Brisbane

Telegraph Sport analysis

Having got the nod to start ahead of Daly, Russo has missed a good early chance, the ball breaking to her kindly inside the area. But she snatched at the chance, shooting first time when she could have taken a touch. It was straight at the goalkeeper too who made an easy save.

There are bound to be nerves at the start of a World Cup and I’m going to put a poor, sloppy start from England down to nerves. I may be slightly less kind if they are still making as many mistakes by the time we get to half time.

10:41 AM BST

10 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

Dumornay is back on and Haiti will be hoping that she can continue as normal.

10:40 AM BST

9 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

Early concern for Haiti as their star player Dumornay has gone down clutching her ankle. This could be a massive early blow for the underdogs.

10:37 AM BST

5 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

England come forward again. The cross is intercepted but falls straight to Russo. Her shot though is straight at the keeper and is an easy save.

10:36 AM BST

4 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

England counter-attack from that Haiti corner and there is a good interplay between Bronze and Toone down England’s right. The ball is then worked to the left and England have a corner. England win another corner. The ball is headed out towards Kelly whose shot is straight at the Haiti goalkeeper.

10:34 AM BST

2 mins: England 0 Haiti 0

A sloppy start from England. Twice England have given away possession easily in their own half, including captain Millie Bright who has not played since March due to injury, and Haiti have the first corner of the game. The corner comes to nothing.

Haiti setting their stall out early to play on the counter-attack as England lose possession early on sloppily - Getty Images/Patrick Hamilton

10:31 AM BST

Kick-off

We are underway at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and England’s quest for World Cup success starts now.

10:26 AM BST

Players out for the anthems

Both sets of players have made their way out for the national anthems.

The Lionesses' quest for global dominance begins now 🦁#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/2qjS8NPrfv — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

10:25 AM BST

Other scores

There have already been two games today. In Group C, Japan thrashed Zambia 5-0 whilst in Group E, USA beat Vietnam 3-0.

Later in England’s group Denmark take on China.

10:19 AM BST

Luke Edwards live from Brisbane

Telegraph Sport analysis

The England manager is notoriously sensitive about team news leaking out before games - rumour has it she had full knowledge of the England team she beat in the semi finals of the Euros in 2017 when Netherlands manager long before kick off - after the USA were given the starting XI and formation before knocking Phil Neville’s side out of the World Cup four years ago.

Wiegman never reveals anything about her team selection in her pre match press conferences and the circle of trust has certainly worked here.

Having handed Rachel Daly the number 9 shirt, and started her at centre forward in the final warm up game against Portugal it appeared the Aston Villa forward was going to be first choice up front. Instead, it is Alessia Russo, England’s super sub in the Euros last year, who starts against Haiti.

Sometimes as a journalist you just have to applaud a well executed dummy!

10:16 AM BST

Bright the right leader

Millie Bright captains the side despite having not played since March due to a knee injury. Her club manager at Chelsea, Emma Hayes, has backed Bright to lead the Lionesses in imperious style at the World Cup. To read more from Emma Hayes, click here.

Millie Bright leads the Lionesses into the World Cup - Getty Images/Matt Roberts

10:09 AM BST

England World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

10:03 AM BST

England's campaign starts here

10:02 AM BST

The thoughts of England manager Sarina Wiegman

🗣 "We've made very hard decisions but in the end, I decided to start Alessia Russo."



Sarina Wiegman speaking to @KatieShanahan3 pic.twitter.com/wCKlQaez0p — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2023

09:56 AM BST

Underdogs

England’s opponents, Haiti, are the 53rd-ranked team in the world. They secured their place at the tournament by beating Chile 2-1 in an intercontinental playoff in February.

It is safe to say that Haiti are massive underdogs but according to their manager Nicolas Delepine, they are not scared.

“We don’t fear anything. We’ll see [what happens] on the pitch, first we have to play our football, our strengths.”

One player England will have to keep an eye out for is Melchie Dumornay, who now plays her club football for Lyon. She could be a real threat to England today.

09:52 AM BST

England are here

09:46 AM BST

Excitement building

We are around 45 minutes away from kick-off and we have two of our own on the ground in Brisbane. Let’s hear the thoughts of Tom Garry and Luke Edwards:

'The players are desperate to get started'



🎥 @TomJGarry and @LukeEdwardsTele are looking forward to seeing England kick off their #FIFAWWC campaign today. #TelegraphWomensSport pic.twitter.com/gKzUcAF9Ed — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) July 22, 2023

09:39 AM BST

Full team news

Sarina Wiegman’s has selected striker Alessia Russo over WSL Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly in the first starting XI of the campaign.

In another big selection call, Ella Toone starts in the number 10 role instead of Lauren James.

Captain Millie Bright starts at centre-back despite having not played a competitive match since March due to a knee injury.

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Kelly, Russo, Hemp.

Team news! 📣



Millie Bright starts. Lauren James on the bench.



England 🆚 Haiti #TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/k7LF157aev — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) July 22, 2023

Haiti XI: Theus, Limage, Joseph, Dumornay, B Louis, Jeudy, Mondesir, Petit-Frere, Pierre-Louis, K Louis, Borgella.

09:35 AM BST

Kick-off under an hour away

Our very own Tom Garry:

Understand a crowd of over 40,000 is anticipated here in Brisbane tonight, for #ENG v #HAI

Great to see so many England fans in the city centre earlier. The @WeAreTheFSA have put together a good, free fanzine for supporters too #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/X7tJKKDl0Y — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) July 22, 2023

09:32 AM BST

England team news

Here you go, the first team news of England’s World Cup campaign has just dropped:

Your #Lionesses for our first game of the tournament! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/npKM72s0sD — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023

09:31 AM BST

Tom Garry live from Brisbane

Telegraph Sport analysis

A crowd of over 40,000 is expected here at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, and the atmosphere in the city has been brewing nicely all day.

Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium plays host to England's opening game of the World Cup against Haiti - Getty Images/Elsa

It’s understood that England fans have purchased the second-highest number of tickets for the tournament overall, of all the countries that aren’t co-hosts, with the only travelling supporters flying Down Under in greater numbers being those from the United States.

Several bars along the waterfront by the river winding through Brisbane’s city centre have been decked with England flags all day, and the sound of ‘Don’t take me home’ being sung in the sunshine could be heard, along with renditions of some of the England fans’ other favourites.

09:29 AM BST

England's quest for World Cup success begins

England take on Haiti this morning at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in their opening game at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. They have never won the World Cup; their best finish has been at the semi-final stage in both 2015 and 2019. Should England win it, they will become only the second team after Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win the tournament as reigning European champions.

England are joined in Group D by today’s opponents Haiti, Denmark and China. The latter two play each other in Perth later today. England manager Sarina Wiegman is aware of the quality in their group.

England manager Sarina Wiegman will be hoping to lead her side to World Cup success a year on from winning the Euros - Reuters/Dan Peled

“It’s an exciting group,” the Lionesses manager said. “We know Denmark very well, China is a very good opponent too. They are in transition a little bit, or they were in transition.

“At the Olympics they were struggling, they have a new coach and won the Asian Cup. We don’t know the other one yet. Three very different opponents with a different style of play.”

England are without some key names for the World Cup including Leah Williamson, Euros Golden Boot winner Beth Mead and Chelsea star Fran Kirby.

Leah Williamson is one of a few big names missing for England at the World Cup - Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby

England’s opponents, Haiti, are the third-lowest ranked team at the World Cup; they are ranked 53 in the world. They are one of eight teams to be making their World Cup debut. England have never played Haiti before. There are no professional women’s clubs in Haiti, a country with a population of just over 11 million people.

But they did make it to the men’s World Cup finals in 1974, where they finished bottom of a group that also included Argentina, Italy and Poland, with three defeats out of three. They have lost their last four matches. However, earlier this year they enjoyed wins over Senegal and Chile, and last year they were victorious over Mexico, Cuba and Costa Rica.

Can England get their campaign underway with victory?

