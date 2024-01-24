Rustler assistant named head football coach at CMR

The C.M. Russell High football team has a new head coach.

Former Helena Capital star and CMR assistant coach A.J. Wilson was been named the new Rustlers’ mentor by Great Falls Public Schools, pending school board approval.

Wilson graduated from Capital in 2012 and was the Class AA Defensive Player of the Year on a Bruins team which captured the 2011 state championship, per a release from GFPS Athletic Director Mike Henneberg. He played football in college at Montana Western, where he earned All-American honors in 2015.

Wilson had stints on college coaching staffs at Western as well as NCAA Division II Chadron State in 2017. Prior to becoming an assistant coach for CMR in the 2023 season under Dennis Morris, Wilson coached as an assistant at Spring Creek High School in Elko County, Nev. He took over as head coach for Spring Creek for two seasons and two years ago advanced to the Nevada 3A semifinals.

Wilson has been on staff at CMR for the past year and teaches health enhancement and weight training.

“C.M. Russell High School and the GFPS Athletic Department are excited to provide AJ the opportunity to lead the next generation of Rustler football players,” Henneberg said in a statement. “ He has a tremendous football background and enthusiasm for the position. He is aware of the rich tradition of CMR football and is excited for the challenge.”

Wilson replaces Dennis Morris, who resigned in November after four seasons as head coach, going 13-24.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: CM Russell High School names new Rustler football coach