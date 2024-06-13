Rustburg High School names Dustin Russell new football head coach

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County Public Schools appointed long-time assistant coach at Rustburg High School Dustin Russell as the program’s new head football coach.

Coach Russell has been an assistant with the Red Devils since 2013 and most recently served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Russell has been around the game forever and played offensive line for the Averett University football team for four years from 2008-2011.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to lead the football program here at Rustburg and cannot wait to get to work,” said Coach Russell. “This is a program of tradition and excellence, and we look forward to building on our past success.”

Along with Coach Russell’s appointment, Campbell County Public Schools also announced outgoing head coach Burt Torrence will become the high school’s new Assistant Principal.

Russell will begin his tenure as the head football coach immediately.

