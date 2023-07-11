Princess of Wales’ worst nightmare may come to life at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev is one of three Russians and Belarusians to make it to the last-eight at Wimbledon - AFP/Sebastien Bozon

A couple of days before Russian-born Sofia Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open, her father Alex was asked why his homeland produces so many fine tennis players.

The answer had a dark poetry worthy of Fyodor Dostoevsky. “The root is very tough,” Kenin replied. “Tough and bitter. What’s around it is decoration. There is something inside.”

This inner steel may help to explain why there were five Russians in the fourth round of Wimbledon this year – the most of any nation.

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev might not have flags next to their name, nor the three letters RUS, as a result of their president’s bloodthirsty war in Ukraine. But with both men through to the quarter-finals, along with Belarus’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, it’s easy to imagine the All England Club’s worst-case scenario coming to pass next weekend. That’s the one in which the Princess of Wales ends up presenting a trophy to one of these officially stateless players.

Such a conclusion would represent a nightmarish escalation of last year’s awkward plotline, which found Her Royal Highness shaking hands with Elena Rybakina – a Muscovite who plays under the Kazakh flag.

Last year saw the Princess of Wales give the trophy to Moscow-born Elena Rybakina - AFP/Daniel Leal

The desire to avoid these sorts of images – which could potentially be used as a propaganda tool by Vladimir Putin or Alexander Lukashenko – lay behind the AELTC’s original decision to ban Russians and Belarusians last summer. But the furious response from the two professional tours, who stripped rankings points from Wimbledon in 2022, left the club with no alternative but to back down.

To return to 2023, the former Eastern bloc has dominated both Wimbledon singles draws to date. Four Czechs reached the middle weekend as well as two Poles, two Ukrainians and a Bulgarian. Can we include Novak Djokovic as well, on the basis that Serbia is often considered part of Russia’s sphere of influence? If so, that adds up to 19 players in the last 32, and probably an 80 per cent chance that both singles champions will come from this group.

There is an origin story behind the success of Slavic tennis. It begins in 1984, the year when tennis returned to the Olympic Games as a demonstration sport. Communist governments saw the direction of travel and plugged funding into a few favoured academies. Five years later, the fall of the Berlin Wall provided new incentives for athletic youngsters: access to international travel, sparking dreams of escape to the west.

Today, living standards have improved in many former Soviet-bloc nations, so much so that Romania is forecast to overtake Britain by 2040. But areas of deprivation remain. When I asked one leading coach to explain the Russian resurgence – which seems all the more striking after last year’s exclusion – he replied “It’s called ‘starving desire’ in my book. And it’s literal.

“Many Russians have no choice, no social welfare system, no federation money – and so only one route to a better life. When the odds are against you, when you have your back to the wall, you do what it takes to become successful. In the UK, the coach is often the engine trying to drive a player forward, whereas players from the Eastern European nations provide their own motivation.”

This label “Eastern Europe” covers a variety of territories, each with its own specific culture. Take the Czech Republic, where 0.00016 per cent of the women (8 out of 5 million) are top 50 players – surely the highest hit-rate in the world. The Czechs benefit from a deep tennis tradition, dating back to 1973 Wimbledon champion Jan Kodes and beyond. There are courts – both clay and hard – in almost every town and village, plus such an outstanding network of coaches that almost every player seems to have flawless technique.

Russia is a very different story. This is not a nation of purists. Just look at the eccentric swing patterns of Medvedev and Maria Sharapova – their two most recent slam champions. Instead, Russia’s deep reserves of tennis talent stem from near-limitless human capital and the “bitter root” that Alex Kenin spoke about: a readiness to push further than the next person.

Sharapova’s autobiography describes how, in her early tennis lessons in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, she was “the player who keeps working five minutes after everyone else has quit, who carries on late in the third set when the wind is blowing and the rain is coming down. That was my gift. Not strength or speed.”

Maria Sharapova had an inner grit that few appreciated - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Eventually, Sharapova made it to a “huge, hangar-like facility” in Moscow, where she was picked out of a line-up by the watching Martina Navratilova and informed that she needed to get herself to America if she wanted proper coaching. Sharapova would go on to become an international icon – the long-legged blonde teenager who won Wimbledon at 17. But that glamorous exterior disguised one of the coldest, hardest personalities in sport.

Some players – think Roger Federer – give the impression that they’re toying with tennis, even when there’s a million dollars at stake. Born in affluent Switzerland, Federer was the conjurer who revelled in creativity, not the grinder looking to fund his next meal.

Russian and Belarusian players take a different approach. When they walk on court, the mood often turns serious and intense. At this year’s Wimbledon, an arduous tournament of long matches and late finishes, they have out-gritted the opposition – and are closing in on that problematic photo-opportunity with the Princess of Wales.

