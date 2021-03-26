Russian women sweep figure skating worlds podium for first time

Russian women secured their first podium sweep in the 115-year history of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Friday night, thanks to two 16-year-olds and a 24-year-old.

Anna Shcherbakova, 16, led the way with two quadruple jumps – a technical layout unheard of in the women’s field just a couple years ago, holding on to her lead from the short program.

Skating in her first senior worlds, the 2019 world junior champion earned 152.17 points for her free skate. She ended the event with a 233.17 total.

Russian women have now won five of the last six women’s world titles.

At age 24, Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva returned to worlds for the first time since 2015, when she won gold, to take the silver with a 220.46 total and a free skate that included two triple axels.

Aleksandra Trusova made the comeback of the week, vaulting from a shocking 12th in the short program to land the winning free skate score of 152.38, good for a total of 217.20 and the bronze medal in her worlds debut.

Meanwhile, the U.S. women did just enough to all but secure three spots for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, one more than they have had at the 2019 and 2021 world championships.

Karen Chen finished fourth, matching her placement from the 2017 World Championships, where she also helped the U.S. clinch three Olympic spots, while Bradie Tennell was ninth.

