Russian tennis star hit his opponent with a shot and then flipped out when he was penalized for apologizing too soon

Daniil Medvedev hit an opponent with a smah at the Rogers Cup.

Medvedev apologized after hitting the opponent and was called for hindrance by the umpire.

Medvedev was incredulous, saying, "Can you imagine how stupid this call is?"

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev attempted to show some sportsmanship and ended up penalized for it.

During a rally against Alexander Bublik at the Rogers Cup, Medvedev hit a smash at the net. However, the ball went directly into Bublik's racket, who had fallen down. As the ball hit Bublik's racket, Medvedev yelled out an apology.

Unfortunately for Medvedev, the ball was still live as it somehow made it back across the net.

That's when the umpire ruled a hindrance on Medvedev, claiming he distracted Bublik during the point.

Medvedev was incredulous as play stopped, and he asked why he was called for a penalty.

"I call hindrance because you spoke during the point," the umpire said.

Bublik had no idea who the call went against, while Medvedev argued the call, calling it ridiculous.

"I had the ball to hit. You didn't have any ball to hit," Medvedev said. "Can you imagine how stupid this call is?"

Both players laughed as Medvedev said, "This is gonna be on Tennis TV, bro."

As Bublik laughed, Medvedev said, "He's laughing at you. This is unbelievable what you have done."

Medvedev eventually won the match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Medvedev can often be vocal and blunt on the court. During the Tokyo Olympics, he asked an umpire who would be responsible if he died from the heat.

Watch the clip below (which did end up on Tennis TV!):

