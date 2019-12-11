Slapping world champion suffers first ever KO

The Russian slapping champion has been delivered his first reported loss after being put to sleep from a rookie’s vicious right hand.

Champ Vasily Kamotskiy has swept all before him in a brutal display of slapping over the last year.

The sport, played in Russia, involves two opponents standing across from each other and delivering a slap one at a time.

The match is decided when an opponent is knocked out or gives up.

Vyacheslav Zezulya (pictured right) knocking out Vasily Kamotskiy (pictured left). (Image: YouTube)

But the champ he may have met his match when he stood across from competitor Vyacheslav Zezulya.

Kamotskiy went first and gave his rookie opponent a moderate slap, appearing to hold back.

But Zezuyla could be seen winding up and delivered a savage right hand.

The undefeated champ collapsed onto the table but was help up with the help of the referee and his opponent.

The exhibition match landed Kamotskiy a neat $4,600.

The crowd could be heard gasping when the champ was delivered his first loss.

