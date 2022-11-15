Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout

  • Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    1/5

    Russia US Bout

    Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks on the phone prior to an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    2/5

    Russia US Bout

    Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks on the phone prior to an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    3/5

    Russia US Bout

    Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs stands near in the right. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    4/5

    Russia US Bout

    Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs stands near in the right. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A journalist films with her smartphone during an opening of exhibition of artworks by Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    5/5

    Russia US Bout

    A journalist films with her smartphone during an opening of exhibition of artworks by Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks on the phone prior to an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Viktor Bout's wife, Alla, speaks to journalists during an opening of exhibition of artworks by her husband, Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs stands near in the right. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A journalist films with her smartphone during an opening of exhibition of artworks by Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in the United States, at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia has sought Bout's release for years and he is believed to be key to a possible prisoner exchange that could free US women's basketball star Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
48
JIM HEINTZ
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by Viktor Bout, the Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WNBA star Brittney Griner, opened Tuesday at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

The exhibition at the Federation Council underlines Russia's strong interest in the release of Bout, whom Russian officials say is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.”

Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, to shoot down U.S. helicopters.

The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Bout for Griner, who was sentenced in August to nine years in prison after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.

The U.S. State Department has declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained." As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and star for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, Griner is one of the most prominent U.S. female athletes and her case has put significant pressure on the White House to obtain her release.

U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections have been held.

He spoke hours after Griner’s lawyers revealed that she had been sent to one of Russia's notoriously harsh penal colonies to serve her sentence following a court's rejection of her appeal. Griner claims she used the vape cartridges for pain treatment and that they were only inadvertently in her luggage due to hasty packing for the trip to Russia, where she played for a Yekaterinburg team in the offseason.

There has been no obvious progress in negotiations, which Russian officials have insisted must remain out of the public eye. Washington reportedly is also seeking the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan who is serving a 16-year espionage sentence.

At the art show, whose works included a technically adept portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and a sentimental portrayal of a kitten, the head of the upper chamber's international relations committee, Grigory Karasin, vowed that “Russian diplomats will do everything so that he returns to his homeland as soon as possible. This is not an easy task, but we will continue our efforts.”

Bout's wife, Alla, said at the show that she hadn't discussed with her husband whether to apply for a presidential pardon, but that all avenues for appealing his sentence have been used up.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Brittney Griner at https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Thibault retiring as head coach of Mystics, son Eric Thibault to take over

    Mike Thibault will move into a GM-only role as his son Eric assumes the head coaching position ahead of the 2023 season.

  • Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials

    A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to threatening the life of a government official and threatening to commit crimes resulting in death or serious injury. He is ineligible for bail. The complaint reads that on or about Nov. 10, Hoch did knowingly and willingly threaten the lives of and threaten serious bodily harm to Katie Valenzuela and Mai Vang, current Sacramento City Council members, and Karina Talamantes, a candidate for the city council as well as a staff member of Angelique Ashby, Sacramento city vice mayor and a candidate for California State Senate District 8.

  • China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

    China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus from the nation of 1.4 billion people and the world's second-largest economy. The major provincial capital of Shijiazhuang just outside Beijing has also reopened free testing centers after just one day of closure.

  • Rich nations stick to coal phase-out as China builds new plants

    LONDON/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase out coal power despite the energy crunch in the wake of the Ukraine war but China's expanding coal fleet risks counteracting the climate impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) policy forum and the European Union are on track to close more than 75% of their coal power capacity from 2010 to 2030, the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) said. Greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal are the single biggest contributor to climate change.

  • Like Brittney Griner, a minister - my friend - was jailed in Russia

    “It’s a strange sentence for one box of hunting bullets,” he said at the time. | Opinion

  • What to watch on Wednesday at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Time is ticking for COP27 negotiators, who are now in crunch time to reach a final deal for this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt. But the top ticket item on the conference's official agenda on Wednesday will be an afternoon speech by Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been newly elected president. Lula also meets with Brazilian state governors from the Amazon forest region during the day.

  • Al Gore’s New Tool Can Zoom in on the Biggest Polluters in Your Town

    If you’ve ever wondered how much methane the landfill in your neighborhood emits, there’s now a way to potentially find out. A promising new tool can zoom in on spots around the world in various industries to measure just how much greenhouse gases those locations and facilities are emitting.

  • Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial

    It still happens to Silene Frederiksz-Hoogzand after more than eight years. Bryce and Daisy were among the 298 people killed on July 17, 2014, when a missile shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. The couple have attended almost every day of a drawn-out trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the Netherlands with murder for their alleged involvement in shooting down the Boeing 777 that was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

  • Reporter says she was knocked off balance when she shouted question about human rights ahead of Biden-Xi meeting

    A White House pool reporter says she was knocked off balance Monday when she tried to shout a question about human rights ahead of a meeting between Biden.

  • Lauren Boebert – live: Republican under fire for ‘embarrassing’ tweet as she leads race by just 1,200 votes

    Follow for the latest updates on Lauren Boebert’s race in the 2022 midterms

  • China's COVID frustrations spark unrest in Guangzhou as cases rise

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through COVID barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes on Monday night, according to videos posted online, in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs. Among the latest outbreaks in China, Guangzhou's is the largest, with new daily infections of COVID-19 topping 5,000 for the first time and fuelling speculation that localised lockdowns could widen. Videos widely shared on Twitter showed noisy scenes in Guangzhou's Haizhu district of people charging down streets and remonstrating with white hazmat-suit-clad workers.

  • Longtime Mystics coach Mike Thibault retiring to GM role, son Eric Thibault to take over

    The winningest head coach in WNBA history is retiring.

  • Federal Judge Blocks Use of Title 42 to Expel Migrants on Public-Health Grounds

    A federal judge blocked the use of Title 42 which allows the U.S. to immediately expel illegal immigrants on the basis of public health.

  • Crime-ridden Brazilian city honors local boy Vinicius Jr.

    Four years ago and still a teenager, Vinicius Jr. took his first winners' medal to his hometown outside Rio de Janeiro, a place where drug gangs and vigilantes fight for control and children play soccer on the streets alongside piles of garbage. Now, with the 22-year-old Real Madrid winger a key figure for Brazil's national team heading into the World Cup, his old neighbors in Sao Gonçalo hope to soon get another visit from the once quiet boy who, despite the danger, used to play soccer next to a highway.

  • Air-raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine for over 30 minutes

    The Ukrainian government has announced air-raid sirens throughout most of Ukraine on the morning of 16 November. The sirens were sounded for over 30 minutes. Source: Ukraine's air-raid alert map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram Details: As of 09:50 Kyiv time, air-raid sirens were sounded throughout all of Ukraine, except for Russian-occupied Crimea.

  • Thousands of Portland mayor's texts were missing for years

    Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can't capture encrypted messages sent using Apple's iMessage service. OPB's investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues.

  • What will life be like for Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony?

    The American basketball star could face 'grim' conditions

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth

    President Xi Jinping appeared to hint at a possible conflict with the US over Taiwan when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month.

  • As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core

    The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.

  • National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’

    The editorial board of The National Review is rejecting former President Trump as a candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. “A bruised Donald Trump announced a new presidential bid on Tuesday night, an invitation to double down on the outrages and failures of the last several years that Republicans should reject without hesitation or…