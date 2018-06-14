Russian lawmaker warns against sex with foreigners during World Cup: 'If it's another race, it's worse'

The World Cup being hosted by Russia is fraught with controversy of all kinds.

One Russian lawmaker figured adding a little more on top on the eve of the action wouldn’t hurt.

Russian lawmaker says no to sex with World cup visitors

Tamara Pletnyova, head of the lower house of parliament’s Family, Women and Children Committee, warned Russians against having sex with foreign visitors during a radio appearance on Wednesday. More specifically, she warned Russian woman against getting pregnant by visitors, hearkening back to the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

“There will be girls who meet men, and then they will give birth,” Pletnyova said via translation. “Maybe they will get married, maybe they won’t. But the kids will suffer, just like they suffered [after the Moscow Olympics].”

“It’s the children who suffer and have suffered since the Soviet era.”

If you do have sex, don’t mix races

But Pletnyova wasn’t done with simply advising residents against trysts with visitors and the perils of being a single mother or a child born out of wedlock.

As Russia attempts to tamp down fears of racism during the World Cup, a lawmaker warned residents of having sex with visitors of different races. (AP)

She clarified that if you’re going to have sex with a foreigner, just make sure that partner is white.

“If it’s another race, then it’s even worse,” Pletnyova said. “We should give birth to our own children.”

“I’m not a nationalist, but nonetheless,” she added.

OK.

Russia has history of racism in soccer venues

This is not the first first incident intertwining racism and soccer in Russia.

FIFA fined the Russian Football Union $30,000 for fans directing racist monkey chants at French players during a pre-World Cup friendly in May.

England’s Danny Rose told his family to stay home from the World Cut out of fears of racism. (Reuters)

Danny Rose, a black English soccer player, told the UK’s Evening Standard that he told his family to stay home during the World Cup out of concerns of racism.

“I’m not worried for myself,” Rose told Standard Sport. “But I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may ­happen. I don’t want to be worrying when I’m trying to prepare for games for my family’s safety.

Story Continues

“My dad’s really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup. That was emotional, hearing that. It’s really sad. It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.”

European anti-racism watchdog FARE warned World Cup visitors on Tuesday to take precautions in a “difficult environment” amid repeated reports of racist behavior in Russian stadiums.

Russia has pledged to crack down on racism during the run-up to the World Cup.

Pletnyova apparently didn’t get that memo.

Jason Owens is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter.