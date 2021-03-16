Russian hockey player Timur Faizutdinov dies at 19 after being hit in the head by a puck

Russian junior hockey player Timur Faizutdinov died on Tuesday at age 19 after being struck in head by a puck during a game. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Russian junior hockey player Timur Faizutdinov has died after being hit in the head by a puck during a game. He was 19.

According to the Associated Press, the hit happened on Friday when Faizutdinov, a defenseman for Dynamo St. Petersburg's junior team, was on the ice during a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl. An opposing player struck the puck, and Faizutdinov strayed into its path. He immediately began clutching his head.

19-year-old MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman, Timur Faizutdinov, took a puck to the head vs. Loko Yaroslavl and is currently fighting for his life at the hospital. He's played 183 games for the Junior club and was named the captain at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/oQ9vpZUUct — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 12, 2021

Faizutdinov collapsed on the ice, where the team doctor and several paramedics treated him. He was then taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.

Via the Associated Press, the Junior Hockey League said that "doctors fought for Timur's life over the course of three days," but were unable to save him. He died on Tuesday.

Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19.



He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12.



SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gDQkK43ILr — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) March 16, 2021

For the rest of the month, Junior Hockey League and Kontinental Hockey League games will begin with a moment of silence to honor Faizutdinov, who had been named captain of Dynamo at the start of the season. Dynamo and Loko, the other team involved in Friday's game, started their most recent game by honoring their fallen teammate.

Loko Yaroslavl and Dynamo St. Petersburg lining up at the bluelines in honor of Timur Faizutdinov. pic.twitter.com/Em3MVvR6te — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 15, 2021

