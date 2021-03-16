Russian hockey player dies at 19 after being hit by puck

Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov died at the age of 19 after he was hit in the head by a puck during a playoff game. (Twitter/hcSKA_News)

Timur Faizutdinov, a 19-year-old Russian hockey player, has died after being hit in the head by a puck during a game last Friday.

His club and league released a statement, saying Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”

Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19.



He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12.



SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gDQkK43ILr — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) March 16, 2021

Faizutdinov, a defenseman for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team, was playing against Loko Yaroslavl in a playoff game on Friday when an errant shot from the neutral zone struck him in the head. Faizutdinov immediately collapsed to the ice and was treated by paramedics and team doctors and then taken directly to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Dynamo St. Petersburg said it will begin all upcoming games with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.

More from Yahoo Sports: