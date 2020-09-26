Russian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton survives scare to take eighth pole position of season

Lewis Hamilton survived a dramatic qualifying session to put his Mercedes on pole position for the Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton came within less than a second of falling at the second hurdle - after Sebastian Vettel crashed out in his Ferrari - before making it though to Q3 and then obliterating the opposition.

The world champion finished a staggering 0.563 seconds clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Sochi Autodrom, with Valtteri Bottas third.

Hamilton will join Michael Schumacher with the most number of victories in Formula One history should he triumph for a 91st time on Sunday.

However, his pole lap is subject to an investigation with the Briton summoned to see the stewards for allegedly ignoring the race directors' instructions.

Vettel's high-speed crash in Q2 led to the most exciting qualifying session of the season in front of tens of thousands of fans as spectators returned to watch F1 for the first time this year.

The quadruple world champion lost control of his Ferrari through the right-handed Turn 4 before slamming into the barriers.

Charles Leclerc was running behind his team-mate and almost collected Vettel, who rebounded off the wall and into the middle of the road. "Oh my God... that was very very close," said Leclerc as he ran over Vettel's debris.

The session was red-flagged with just two minutes and 15 seconds of Q2 remaining. Hamilton was only 15th after his time was deleted for exceeding track limits.

The cars lined up in the pit lane ahead of the restart and Hamilton was eighth in the queue. The British driver then provided himself with an even greater challenge after he ran off the track as he left the pits on cold tyres.

The message arrived from his race engineer Pete Bonnington to get a move on, but Hamilton executed the timings to perfection, crossing the line with less than one second to go, affording him clean air in his one attempt at progressing to Q3. Hamilton finished fourth and a shock second-stage exit was avoided.

Hamilton then returned to post a dazzling lap to secure pole number 96 of his career.

"Firstly, I have got to say hi to all the fans that are here," said Hamilton. "I have missed them this year and I cannot tell you how great it is to see people.

"It was one of the worst qualifying sessions with my heart in the mouth the whole way. The time was taken away from me after I ran wide. I wanted to stay out and do a banker lap but the team told told me to come in and then the red flag came out.

"It is nice being on pole but here is the worst place because of the tow to the opening corner so I am most likely to get passed at the start tomorrow."

Sergio Perez finished fourth for Racing Point ahead of the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo. Carlos Sainz was sixth for McLaren, with Lando Norris two spots further back in the other car.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start outside the top 10 in 11th, while George Russell continued to impress, qualifying 14th for Williams.

I cannot see his pole position being under threat here. They would have to DSQ him from Q1 for that to happen and that seems extremely harsh. The normal situation would likely see him losing that lap but the lap was already deleted. In the race it would be a five second penalty...

In any case, that's it from me today, I'll be back tomorrow for all the live updates from around 11am with the race starting at 12.10pm BST. An early one, for once. The earliest of the season.

So it was certainly the lap that got deleted. They cannot delete the lap twice, obviously, so will be interesting to see what punishment is given out.

The direction is that if you run wide at turn two, you have to go around the directional bollards rather than straight-lining the corner. Hamilton only just went wide, though, so I am not sure it's a hideous breach.

For an alleged failure to follow the race director's instruction. This happened in Q1, when he had a lap deleted. Was it the same run? He should have gone through the bollards at turn two but didn't. He has already lost that lap, I think, so they cannot take that away from him. Unless it was on his second run, in which case if they take his lap away from him then he will be 20th and last on the grid.

I think this will perhaps be a warning and a fine?

Bottas hoping for history to repeat itself

VALTTERI: "It's a pretty good place to start third. I remember once I started third here, and I know what happened there..." 😏

He won his first race in 2017 after starting third. Poor from him today but he still has a good chance tomorrow and will be starting on the more preferable tyre compound.

Q3 - Classification and times

HAM 1.31.304s VER +0.563 BOT +0.652 PER +1.013 RIC +1.060 SAI +1.246 OCO +1.320 NOR +1.543 GAS +1.696 ALB +1.704

LEWIS HAMILTON TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2020 RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

Superb lap. Nobody close. Bottas 0.652s seconds away. A painful gap. Verstappen put it together. It's going to be an intriguing start tomorrow with Hamilton starting on softs, Bottas and Verstappen on mediums.

Q3 - Perez goes third for now!

Albon 10th... ouch. He's 1.1s behind Verstappen...

Verstappen in the final sector now... can he dislodge Bottas? HE CAN! That is a brilliant lap and a superb final sector. He's nearly a tenth up on Bottas there! He'll start on the front row alongside Bottas, who made another small mistake on his hot lap.

01:12 PM

Q3 - Norris P7

Nice work, Ricciardo winding it up... he doesn't dislodge Verstappen from third. Verstappen on a quick lap now... a little out of step...

Sainz sixth... Ocon seventh... Perez fifth but improving...

Verstappen within a tenth of Bottas now!

Q3 - Bottas loses even more time

Can't see him getting pole from here now. Almost impossible, in fact. Hamilton 0.002s up on his previous time...

Bottas finishes the lap 0.57s off... can anyone dislodge him?!

Q3 - Final runs underway

Bottas is 0.160s behind in the first sector and that makes it a big, big ask to turn that around...

Hamilton is up on his previous best first sector time, too...

Q3 - Red Bull drivers a minute or so behind the others in coming out, actually

This will have to be some turnaround by Bottas... he winds it up for his final attempt at pole.

01:08 PM

Q3 - No real word of footage of a Bottas mistake on that run

So maybe it was just a scruffy lap but a superb one from Hamilton? Eight tenths, though?

Four minutes on the clock and they all dive out of their pit boxes. Hamilton nearly collects a Renault on his way to the end of the pit lane...

01:07 PM

Q3 - Order and times after the first runs

HAM 1.31.391 BOT +0.793 VER +0.969 RIC +0.973 PER +1.019 SAI +1.716 OCO +1.726 ALB +1.975 GAS +1.980 NOR +2.175

Q3 - I expect that was a mistake from Bottas...

To be that far behind Hamilton.

01:05 PM

Q3 - Hamilton SMASHES the quickest time

0.8s ahead of Bottas! Verstappen pips Ricciardo for third by just 0.004s! Perez only a tenth further behind and then a big gap to Sainz, Ocon, Albon, Gasly and Norris in 10th. Big gaps between Perez and the rest of the lot, so they may be on used tyres.

Q3 - Ricciardo sets a 1.32.364s

Sainz second but a whole 0.7s behind him! Hamilton and Bottas are about to smash those out of the park, and Hamilton has it nailed, it seems...

Bottas only a couple of tenths ahead of Ricciardo, though, that's poor...

Q3 - First runs underway

Ricciardo two tenths up on his team-mate in S1. Sainz 0.7s behind Ricciardo after one sector alone... that's huge - possibly a mistake?

Ricciardo quickest in S2, too, 0.6s clear of Ocon again! Huge. Brilliant lap here.

Q3 - Who will make the second row?

Ricciardo and Verstappen for me. Possibly in that order. The Red Bull is not a shoo-in for third here.

01:00 PM

Q3 begins

Ricciardo, Sainz, Bottas, Hamilton, Norris, Gasly, Ocon, Perez, Albon and Verstappen left.

Well, at least we have a fight for pole position

Had Hamilton been eliminated it would have been Bottas or... Bottas? And, I guess, the Mercedes drivers are on different strategies now so that could make the race a bit more intriguing.

Take your litter home with you

How close was Leclerc to crashing with the already crashed Vettel?

Very.

12:55 PM

Q2 - Hamilton had 1.2s left on the clock before starting his lap

He was told to bolt as he backed off in the final sector to get it all going on his hot lap. And he did. It wasn't a brilliant lap on the softs but the important thing is he's through after it getting a bit hairy.

Q2 ends - Order

RIC BOT SAI HAM PER NOR GAS ALB VER OCO

OUT:

LEC KVY STR RUS VET

12:53 PM

Q2 ending - Hamilton fourth fastest

And certainly through. That was close at the end but, really, we could have done with a little bit of jeopardy there and we didn't get it, unfortunately. At least he starts on different tyres to Bottas and Verstappen? I dunno.

Leclerc cannot make it through, but Ocon does.

Q2 - What's Hamilton's first sector?

Verstappen and Albon have not improved...in S1. In S2 they have. Hamilton isn't going that well but he should still be comfortably through. Verstappen backs off at the end.

Albon into P8 but will he stay there?

Q2 - It was Gasly backing them up in the pit lane

This is going to be a mess. Verstappen will be fine, Albon will be fine but I am not sure about the rest of them...

10 seconds left and he's not over the line. Five... nope.... Oh my! He makes it over the line with just a second on the clock! Sainz and Perez did not make it...

Q2 - Red Bull have a big gap to the rest of the cars here

Not sure why? The AlphaTauri backing them up? This is going to be close... Hamilton has gone wide and finds himself even further back. I am not sure he's going to be able to get his lap in here...

Q2 - Session restarts, 2'15 on the clock

Hamilton near the back of the pack in the queue for the pit lane. Something going on with Stroll's car in the pit lane, he's being rolled back into the garage... he's going to be out then.

Q2 - Session restarting in two minutes

This is going to be tasty... wouldn't be surprised to see another car in the wall here.

Q2 - They are starting to queue at the end of the pit lane

Hamilton is not at the front of it. Red Bull are, followed by AlphaTauri. Currently seven or so cars there. Now eight. Hamilton not one of them. How long is an out lap here? Well, it's going to be close as a few of these cars will end up backing up. Hamilton is probably going to have to try and overtake this gaggle...

Not sure why Mercedes have not sent him out there to wait for the green light to come on? We don't have any start time yet so I guess that's fair enough but this is... sub optimal. New set of softs for Hamilton, which makes sense, but he will be now on a different starting to tyre to Bottas.

Q2 - Red flag

Ricciardo and Bottas will probably be safe. I think everyone else will want to run again. Hamilton - and a few others - are going to have to go hell for leather on their out laps. Whatever, you will not want to the the final car in the queue to the end of the pit lane.

Q2 - Running order under red flag

RIC BOT SAI PER NOR GAS VER OCO LEC KVY

DROP ZONE:

ALB STR RUS VET HAM

What happened to Vettel?

Lost it on entry on the inside to turn three and went around before clipping the wall with his front wing. Actually not that big a crash in the end - the damage made it look worse - but Leclerc nearly drove into his team-mate and drove right over his front wing.

Vettel seen picking up his own front wing after the crash. Anyway, this makes it an interesting final couple of minutes of the session. Enough for drivers to get around but what tyres will they use and how many will be able to get through? Imagine Hamilton will be waiting at the end of the pit lane...

RED FLAG

Vettel's in the wall...

It's a big crash. Does that mean Hamilton is out? He was not able to complete his lap, obviously... 2.15 left in the session so he should be okay to get around to the start line but he'll have to do a fairly quick out lap and use another set of tyres...

Q2 - Second runs underway

Bottas well up in S1, 0.3s nearly on a fresh set of mediums. What can Hamilton do?

He has a scruffy first sector but a better second and should be through...

Q2 - Russell three tenths down in S1

And just 0.085s off the cut-off time for P10 after two sectors... this is decent but is unlikely to be enough.

What can he do? It's enough for P13 so he won't be in Q3 but that is a decent lap in that Williams again from Russell.

Q2 - Russell going out when the track is quietest

Slim hopes of making it through to Q3 but perhaps 14th is possible. Getting ahead of a Ferrari will be something. Hamilton will run again on a fresh set of mediums. Will Bottas do the same? i think so. He should be safe but it might be close...

Q2 - Running order after first runs

RIC SAI PER BOT NOR GAS VER OCO LEC KVY

DROP ZONE:

ALB STR VET HAM RUS (no time)

Q2 - A definite mistake from Bottas there

Indeed, we are shown the replay. He again makes a mistake in the final corner, getting some extreme opposite lock on and running wide.

Q2 - Ricciardo quickest

12:30 PM

Q2 - Hamilton quickest in S1

But just under a tenth in it. Half a second or more in sector two, though... which suggests he has the edge here. And it's more than just the edge in the final reckoning... he finishes his lap an entire second ahead of Bottas. Sainz even jumps in there between them. Mistake from Bottas?

Hang on... Hamilton has his lap deleted for a track limits infringement at turn 18...

Q2 - Ocon warned of a "traffic jam" at the end of the lap

It seems par for the course these days in qualifying. Mercedes out on the mediums, as is Verstappen. Everyone else on the softs. That's almost par for the course these days, too.

Q2 begins - 15 mins left

Nearly everyone out, with the threat of rain in the air. Nothing significant but you just would not take the chance. Verstappen, Ricciardo, Gasly, Albon and Russell the only of the 15 who do not go straight out.

Good lap from Ocon at the end there

He made a bit of a mess of his first run, hence the massive gap to Ricciardo.

12:24 PM

A few spits and spots out there at the moment

Not enough to warrant anything but slick tyres. That could change if it continues throughout the session.

Vettel and Leclerc in 14th and 15th

Vettel only just through by places, but he was a whole 0.4s clear of being eliminated when you take into account lap time, so comfortably through in reality.

Q1 - Top 15... and through

BOT HAM KVY OCO VER RIC PER GAS NOR STR ALB SAI RUS LEC VET

Q1 Ends - Who is out?

16. GRO

17. GIO

18. MAG

19. LAT

20. RAI

Q1 - Final runs underway... drivers crossing the line now

Grosjean 14th! Norris sixth! Russell, what can he do here? Magnussen can't get out..

Vettel currently in the drop zone... not for any longer, 11th! Stroll goes 8th... Russell still to complete his lap...

Albon gets through in 11th...AND RUSSELL MAKES IT THROUGH IN P13! Nice work again from Russell, the last man across the line in this session and he improves by half a second and gets ahead of both Ferraris!

Q1 - Raikkonen crawling at the side of the track

He must have made a mistake and has aborted. He will not have enough time to get round again so will be out in this session.

Ocon has improved in the first two sectors but will it be enough to get out? It should be but track evolution looks likely to be strong here. Latifi goes 15th but that's precarious!

Ocon third now! Giovinazzi 14th...

Q1 - Bottas out on a fresh set of softs

Which is a little odd, but there you go. It's getting a little darker though no rain imminent. Again the traffic and backing up starts but everyone has plenty of time to get over the line so it should be fine. Can Ocon find the time to get out of this here? Russell doing very well, currently in P13. He was so unfortunate to miss out on points last time at Mugello.

Q1 - Ocon has failed to beat Ricciardo in a dry qualifying session this season

And it looks like happening again here. He's nearly an entire second down on him after the first runs. Plenty of drivers out again, Bottas included. He's comfortably through, as is Hamilton, though Hamilton stays in as he's used extra tyre life here.

Q1 - Mistake from Verstappen cost him there

Grosjean and Latifi still to set a time so here is the running order so far.

BOT HAM PER SAI VER LEC RIC GAS ALB STR NOR KVY RUS VET MAG

DROP ZONE:

OCO RAI GIO GRO LAT

Q1 - Grosjean and Latifi yet to set a time

Verstappen languishing down in P12 at the moment and his second run is not much better. Will that Red Bull make the second row today? He moves up to P5, 1.3s off Bottas's quickest time but behind Perez and Sainz.

Q1 - Hamilton giving it another go here

He's 0.041s off Bottas's time in S1 so this is a much better lap and will almost certainly be enough for him to get through, mistakes excluded. 0.273s down in S2 so decent and should comfortably go second.

Indeed he does, 0.327s off in the end.

Q1 - Running order so far

BOT PER SAI LEC STR NOR VER VET KVY RAI GIO

Everyone else either has not set a lap time or has had it deleted. 10 minutes remain. Five to go out.

Q1 - Hamilton has his lap deleted

So he will DEFINITELY have to run again. Plenty more drivers having their laps deleted for going off track at turn two. I think the wind has picked up or turned around and it's catching drivers out.

Turn 2 is proving troublesome for some



Turn 2 is proving troublesome for some

Several drivers have had lap times deleted for crossing the white line



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2020

Anyway, Perez pumps in a lap around one second off Bottas's time and Sainz tucks in three tenths behind him. Leclerc fourth, Stroll fifth.

Q1 - Bottas goes quickest

A 1.32.656. Hamilton ends up 1.6s down after making a mistake early in the lap. He's still 0.5s quicker than Daniil Kvyat in third, though but he will likely have to run again.

Q1 - Hamilton and Bottas start their flying laps

33.7s in the first sector for Bottas, what can Hamilton do? He's a whole second off the pace there, so not sure what happened there. Track conditions vastly different to what we saw in FP3 this morning.

Bottas sets a 31.787s in sector two, can Hamilton fight back? Nope. He's miles behind again. Will Hamilton abort this lap?

Q1 - Mercedes send both drivers out

And on the soft tyres. Russell completing his first quick lap on the mediums. All other drivers - which is the vast majority of them - on the softs. That said Russell locked up at the start and aborted his lap...

Q1 begins - 18 mins to go

George Russell out fairly early on.

Good to see some fans back at the track this weekend

A few more than last time out at Mugello, anyway.

Romain Grosjean of France driving the (8) Haas F1 Team VF-20 Ferrari drives on track as Fans watch the action during qualifying ahead of the Formula 2 Championship at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2020 in Sochi, Russia

It's looking a little bit grey out there at the moment

Though it will likely be a dry session.

It's almost time to qualify! And it's looking a little shady out there ☁️

Right, just under five minutes to go...

Which Mercedes will be on pole? That's the question at every single race this year, isn't it? They are going to take every single pole position in the year. It's such a shame, especially when last year we have poles from three teams and five of the six drivers in those teams.

Mika Hakkinen interview: 'I get excited about what Lewis Hamilton is doing, because I know what it takes'

“Michael was definitely rougher and harder on the race-track,” Hakkinen reflects. “The young people today are a bit different today to when we were young. When we communicated with each other, there were a few more swear-words. The regulations are much stricter now, and the drivers are much more aware of their behaviour on track. But what strikes me about both drivers is the consistency of their performances. It didn’t matter if the car wasn’t so good, Michael was flat-out every time. I feel that Lewis has a similar characteristic. It doesn’t matter what else is happening out there, he’s flat-out. It’s very impressive to see.”

German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher (R) holds his trophy next to Finnish McLaren-Mercedes driver, Mika Hakkinen, 16 May 1999 after winning the 57th Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. Schumacher became the all-time Ferrari leader with 16 victories (Niki Lauda had 15 for Ferrari). Irish Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine finished 2nd and Finnish McLaren-Mercedes driver Mika Hakkinen 3rd

Read the full interview with Oliver Brown here.

Where does Sochi rank in my ratings of every track on the 2020 F1 calendar?

It's not very high. Hate (not really) to say that but it's a pretty dull track that does not tend to produce great racing. Anyway, if you want to see where it finished in my rankings and also what I think the very best tracks are you can do so by clicking here.

Current driver standings - Top 10

11:27 AM

Are F1 cars too easy to drive these days?

Final times after third practice

Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 33.279secs Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:34.055 Carlos Sainz (Spa) McLaren 1:34.096 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Renault 1:34.239 Sergio Perez (Mex) Racing Point 1:34.252 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:34.301 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:34.594 Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point 1:34.732 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:34.768 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault 1:34.787 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:34.792 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:34.806 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:34.979 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:35.257 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:35.292 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:35.451 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:35.590 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:35.599 Alexander Albon (Tha) Red Bull 1:35.603 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:35.981

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2020 Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom in Sochi. Well, actually it's not in Sochi at all but rather in Adler, just up the road. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the track is that is is built around the site of the 2014 Winter Olympic games. You probably knew that already, though.

The track itself is fairly flat (though a little bumpier than the billiard table smooth it was when it was first open) and featureless and I would rank it towards the bottom of the track that feature on the 2020 calendar or indeed that were intended or even though about being on the 2020 calendar. But enough of the pessimism, we could have an interesting race, as we have the last few years, even though the overtaking opportunities are not all that plentiful. But that's F1 in 2020, isn't it?

With three free practice sessions done and dusted, it's no surprise that the Mercedes are the class of the field again. Here's a snippet of Phil Duncan's report from final practice this morning.

Lewis Hamilton delivered an impressive performance in final practice for the Russian Grand Prix after he finished seven tenths faster than anyone else.Valtteri Bottas headed the time charts in both sessions at the Sochi Autodrom on Friday, but it was Hamilton's turn to lay down an ominous marker ahead of qualifying.



The six-time world champion, who could match Michael Schumacher's victory record of 91 on Sunday, finished 0.776 seconds clear of Bottas with McLaren's Carlos Sainz in third.Esteban Ocon finished fourth for Renault ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sixth and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel seventh.



British driver Lando Norris finished last in his McLaren, 2.7 seconds behind Hamilton.Qualifying for the 10th round of the campaign gets under way at 3pm local time.









The midfield will be an interesting battle, again, but Max Verstappen seemed to have turned around a poor Friday to get the balance a little better on the Red Bull. McLaren and Renault look a threat to the second row and third place, though.

Qualifying begins at 1pm BST and I'll be here for all the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the session. Can anyone stop Lewis Hamilton? I doubt it.