Russian GP tyres: Vettel more aggressive than Hamilton for Sochi

Vettel goes aggressive with Russia tyre picks

Sebastian Vettel has opted for a more aggressive tyre selection than Formula 1 championship rival Lewis Hamilton for the upcoming Russian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver, who trails Hamilton by 30 points in the standings after the Singapore GP, has decided to take nine sets of hypersoft tyres to the Sochi event.

Hamilton, in contrast, will have seven sets of Pirelli's softest compound at his disposal.

The Mercedes driver will have one more set of softs and ultrasofts than Vettel.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have opted for the same strategy as Vettel, with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen choosing eight sets of hypersofts.

Renault drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz have the most aggressive selection with 10 sets of hypersofts.

Russian Grand Prix tyre choices

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2 4 7 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2 4 7 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1 3 9 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 2 3 8 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing 1 3 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 3 9 Sergio Perez Force India 2 2 9 Esteban Ocon Force India 2 2 9 Lance Stroll Williams 1 4 8 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 2 3 8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 2 1 10 Carlos Sainz Jr Renault 1 2 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1 4 8 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 2 3 8 Romain Grosjean Haas 1 3 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2 2 9 Fernando Alonso McLaren 3 2 8 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 2 2 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 2 2 9 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1 3 9



