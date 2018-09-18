Russian GP tyres: Vettel more aggressive than Hamilton for Sochi
Sebastian Vettel has opted for a more aggressive tyre selection than Formula 1 championship rival Lewis Hamilton for the upcoming Russian Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver, who trails Hamilton by 30 points in the standings after the Singapore GP, has decided to take nine sets of hypersoft tyres to the Sochi event.
Hamilton, in contrast, will have seven sets of Pirelli's softest compound at his disposal.
The Mercedes driver will have one more set of softs and ultrasofts than Vettel.
Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have opted for the same strategy as Vettel, with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen choosing eight sets of hypersofts.
Renault drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz have the most aggressive selection with 10 sets of hypersofts.
Russian Grand Prix tyre choices
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
2
4
7
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
2
4
7
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1
3
9
Kimi Raikkonen
Ferrari
2
3
8
Daniel Ricciardo
Red Bull Racing
1
3
9
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
1
3
9
Sergio Perez
Force India
2
2
9
Esteban Ocon
Force India
2
2
9
Lance Stroll
Williams
1
4
8
Sergey Sirotkin
Williams
2
3
8
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
2
1
10
Carlos Sainz Jr
Renault
1
2
10
Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso
1
4
8
Brendon Hartley
Toro Rosso
2
3
8
Romain Grosjean
Haas
1
3
9
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
2
2
9
Fernando Alonso
McLaren
3
2
8
Stoffel Vandoorne
McLaren
2
2
9
Marcus Ericsson
Sauber
2
2
9
Charles Leclerc
Sauber
1
3
9