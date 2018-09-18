Russian GP tyres: Vettel more aggressive than Hamilton for Sochi

Vettel goes aggressive with Russia tyre picks
Sebastian Vettel has opted for a more aggressive tyre selection than Formula 1 championship rival Lewis Hamilton for the upcoming Russian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver, who trails Hamilton by 30 points in the standings after the Singapore GP, has decided to take nine sets of hypersoft tyres to the Sochi event.

Hamilton, in contrast, will have seven sets of Pirelli's softest compound at his disposal.

The Mercedes driver will have one more set of softs and ultrasofts than Vettel.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have opted for the same strategy as Vettel, with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen choosing eight sets of hypersofts.

Renault drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz have the most aggressive selection with 10 sets of hypersofts.

Russian Grand Prix tyre choices

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

2

4

7

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

2

4

7

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1

3

9

Kimi Raikkonen

Ferrari

2

3

8

Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull Racing

1

3

9

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

1

3

9

Sergio Perez

Force India

2

2

9

Esteban Ocon

Force India

2

2

9

Lance Stroll

Williams

1

4

8

Sergey Sirotkin

Williams

2

3

8

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

2

1

10

Carlos Sainz Jr

Renault

1

2

10

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso

1

4

8

Brendon Hartley

Toro Rosso

2

3

8

Romain Grosjean

Haas

1

3

9

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

2

2

9

Fernando Alonso

McLaren

3

2

8

Stoffel Vandoorne

McLaren

2

2

9

Marcus Ericsson

Sauber

2

2

9

Charles Leclerc

Sauber

1

3

9


