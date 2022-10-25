Russian court denies Brittany Griner’s appeal for her drug conviction

Associated Press

They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government. For Truss, it was new start, capping weeks of bruising battle for the Conservative party leadership with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing her the keys to 10 Downing Street. The queen, using a walking cane after prolonged mobility issues, is seen smiling, Truss, too, from the side angle can be seen smiling as they shake hands.