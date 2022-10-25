Russian court denies Brittany Griner’s appeal for her drug conviction
The WNBA star now faces 9 years in Russian prison for drug charges. Griner appealed the conviction saying that people found guilty of lesser crimes were given shorter sentences.
The Phoenix Mercury star's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession has been denied in a Russian court.
Griner has been sentenced for drug possession after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.
Experts say this could set up a possible prison swap between Moscow and Washington.
Donald Trump is set to be brought in from the cold by the traditional tours with negotiations under way for the former US President’s controversial course in Aberdeenshire to stage an event on the European seniors circuit next year, which would also be televised on Sky Sports.
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception.
If you follow Marco Rubio or basically any prominent Republican on Twitter, you probably saw a story the Florida senator tweeted Monday morning about one of his canvassers being beaten by four men who “told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.” Rubio attached grisly ambulance photos to the tweet:
Tom Brady has always been circumspect about his politics. He put a MAGA hat in his locker during Donald Trump’s campaign for president but skipped the traditional post-Super Bowl White House appearance during both the Obama and Trump presidencies. He never kneeled when dozens of other NFL players protested police violence, but he stood with his teammates during a show of solidarity during the controversy over kneeling and said in interviews that he disagreed with Trump calling for players to be
They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government. For Truss, it was new start, capping weeks of bruising battle for the Conservative party leadership with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing her the keys to 10 Downing Street. The queen, using a walking cane after prolonged mobility issues, is seen smiling, Truss, too, from the side angle can be seen smiling as they shake hands.
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators said resulted from a custody dispute between two families. As part of his plea deal, Jake Wagner had agreed to testify against his older brother, George Wagner IV, in exchange for being spared the death penalty.
A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend.
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately.
The RSG Group of gym outlets, including Gold’s Gym and McFit, confirmed Monday that founder and CEO Rainer Schaller, family and friends were aboard a small plane that disappeared from radar just off Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. The company issued a statement confirming that Rainer Schaller, “his family, and two other people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.” Schaller is listed as “Founder, Owner and CEO of the RSG Group,” a conglomerate of 21 fitness, lifestyle and fashion brands that operates in 48 countries and has 41,000 employees, either directly or through franchises.
If Brittney Griner is going to return to the U.S. anytime soon, it almost certainly will happen via a prisoner exchange.
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
Jamie Lee Curtis posed naked in a “blood bath” tub in the first of a series of Halloween throwback pictures. Fans loved the iconic shot.
Three people were dead, including the gunman, and at least seven others injured after a shooting at a high school in St. Louis on Monday, police said.
Jean Kirk Kuzcka taught physical education at Central VPA and was described as “a great teacher, very fair, very honest”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran is willing to send military experts to Ukraine to investigate allegations of Iran's supply of kamikaze drones to Russia, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Oct. 24.
The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded before police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.