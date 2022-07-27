Russian arms dealer offered for Griner and Whelan release: Sources

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on the substantial proposal offered for both WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Recommended Stories

  • Griner testifies in Russia as U.S. offers deal

    STORY: U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner testified in a Russian court Wednesday that her rights weren't read when she was detained at a Moscow airport in February"No, my rights were never read to me. No one explained any of it to me."Griner is on trial for drug charges that could cost her up to 10 years in prison.The 31-year-old WNBA star plays in Russia during the league's offseason. She was detained when agents found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.Griner said in court Wednesday that she was not provided with an interpreter and did not understand what papers she was made to sign."I can only assume they were about the search and the cartridges. We had to use my phone and Google Translate for him to be able to tell me a little bit."Griner pleaded guilty earlier in the trial but denied she intended to break Russian law.She said on Wednesday that she still did not understand how the vape cartridges could have ended up in her luggage, saying she had packed hurriedly and could accidentally have included them.Griner said she had been prescribed medical cannabis in the US to treat chronic injuries - but it is illegal in Russia.The case against her has highlighted strained relations between Russia and the United States that have plunged to their lowest since the Cold War over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.U.S. officials say Griner has been wrongly detained and called for her immediate release.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the US had made a "substantial offer" to bring home Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia of spying."We want to see those who are wrongfully detained be released and be able to return home. At the same time, it's important that we work to reinforce the global norm against these arbitrary detentions."The Kremlin has said the case against her has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian law.

  • Opinion: America Hates Black Female Athletes

    It doesn’t just ignore them; it disrespects the sports they play and claims they aren’t as skilled as their male counterparts.

  • Brittney Griner seeks leniency from Russian court: ‘I did not intend to smuggle … anything into Russia’

    Brittney Griner took the stand in Russian Court Wednesday in the most important day of her trial yet.

  • Why Did Liz Cambage Bounce From the WNBA's L.A. Sparks?

    Exactly why did Liz Cambage, the controversial WNBA star and influencer, decide to ditch the league’s Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday in what the team called a “contract divorce”?

  • Aces cruise past Sky to win Commissioner's Cup, cash bonus in battle of WNBA's best

    A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and All-Star Game MVP Kelsey Plum led the way for Las Vegas in the potential Finals preview.

  • 'No one explained any of it' - Griner relives her arrest in Russian trial

    KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Wednesday she was not read her rights when detained at a Moscow airport in February, as she stands trial for drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison. The 31-year-old, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt from her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, Griner testified that she was stopped at customs as she was headed to board a flight to Ekaterinburg, a city 1,400 km (870 miles) east of the Russian capital.

  • Brittney Griner poised to testify in Russian court

    Brittney Griner is expected to be interrogated on Wednesday in a Russian court, where she’s on trial for drug charges.

  • Liz Cambage abruptly divorced the Los Angeles Sparks, and it could spell the end of her WNBA career

    The 6-foot-8 center was reportedly unhappy with the WNBA team despite referring to Los Angeles her "dream" destination as recently as May.

  • At Russian Trial, Brittney Griner's Lawyers Highlight How Marijuana Is Used Medicinally

    The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner has acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport, but she contends that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. “We are no

  • New York Liberty control own destiny in playoff chase

    New York coach Sandy Brondello isn't scoreboard watching with the Liberty two games out of a playoff spot — and may not have too. There are eight postseason berths in the WNBA and New York (10-17) is 10th in the standings heading into Tuesday night games with nine contests remaining.

  • WNBA commissioner trolled All-Star MVP Kelsey Plum with an even smaller trophy after the Commissioner’s Cup

    "Cathy got jokes!"

  • 'My rights were never read': Griner testifies in Russia

    STORY: U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner testified in a Russian court Wednesday that her rights weren't read when she was detained at a Moscow airport in February"No, my rights were never read to me. No one explained any of it to me."Griner is on trial for drug charges that could cost her up to 10 years in prison.The 31-year-old WNBA star plays in Russia during the league's offseason. She was detained when agents found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.Griner said in court Wednesday that she was not provided with an interpreter and did not understand what papers she was made to sign."I can only assume they were about the search and the cartridges. We had to use my phone and Google Translate for him to be able to tell me a little bit."The two-time Olympic champion was on her way to join her Russian team for the playoffs.Griner said officers removed vape cartridges from her luggage, opened them and sniffed their contents.Griner pleaded guilty earlier in the trial but denied she intended to break Russian law.She said on Wednesday that she still did not understand how the vape cartridges could have ended up in her luggage, saying she had packed hurriedly and could accidentally have included them.Griner said she had been prescribed medical cannabis in the US to treat chronic injuries - but it is illegal in Russia.Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner's attorneys, spoke to reporters outside the courtroom. "She had no intention if Breaking Russian law. She knows this is prohibited in Russia. She knows Russian law. So there is no intent on her action."The case against her has highlighted strained relations between Russia and the United States that have plunged to their lowest since the Cold War over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.U.S. officials say Griner has been wrongly detained and called for her immediate release.The Kremlin has said the case against her has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian law.

  • Brittney Griner testified that she had to use Google Translate to understand documents she says Russian officials forced her to sign

    Griner testified that she was able to use Google Translate to get through some of the documents, but had to sign more after her phone was taken away.

  • Bulls players support Chicago Sky at WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final

    Patrick Williams, Dalen Terry and Javonte Green were among a Bulls contingent to sit courtside for the Sky's Commissioner's Cup FInal matchup with the Aces.

  • Brittney Griner says "no one explained" the situation when she was detained

    WNBA star Brittney Griner testified in a Russian court on Wednesday that she was never informed of her rights, was not provided thorough interpretations, and was not told which documents she was signing when she was detained in a Moscow airport in February.

  • Liz Cambage opts to terminate contract with Sparks amid playoff race

    "Chemistry issues" between Cambage and her teammates reportedly date back to May, which is when video of her altercation with Team Nigeria went public.

  • U.S. offers Russia deal for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

    The U.S. has made a "substantial proposal" to Russia aimed at securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. The U.S. has not said who it was willing to trade, but Russia has long sought the release of Viktor Bout. Caitlin Huey-Burns has more details.

  • Plum's 3s lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner's Cup

    Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said.

  • Brittney Griner timeline: What has happened since the WNBA star was detained

    WNBA star Brittney Griner remains wrongfully detained, according to the United States government. Here is a timeline of the major moments in her case.

  • Brittney Griner Sends Encouraging Message To Her Wife

    Brittney Griner spoke with the media for the first time since her February arrest in Russia on Tuesday, TMZ reports.