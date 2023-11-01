Russia urged to investigate missile attack on cafe that killed 59 civilians

Residents watch tank cars set ablaze following recent shelling at a railway junction - STRINGER/REUTERS

Russia has been urged to investigate a missile strike on a Ukrainian village that killed 59 civilians.

The attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza in early October was one of the deadliest strikes of the war, killing 36 women, 22 men and an eight-year-old boy at a funeral wake.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had “reasonable grounds to believe” that a Russian Iskander missile - a short-range precision-guided ballistic weapon - probably caused the blast.

The extensive damage and weapon debris at the scene led investigators to that conclusion, the report said.

Danielle Bell, head of the UN mission in Ukraine, said the incident “serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the war in Ukraine and underscores the necessity of holding perpetrators accountable”.

The Kremlin did not directly address the strike in Hroza at the time, but continued to insist that it only targets legitimate military infrastructure in Ukraine.

It comes as a senior UN official warned that Russian strikes were inflicting unimaginable suffering on the people of Ukraine.

Ramesh Rajasingham, the director of coordination in the UN humanitarian office, said more than 40 per cent of Ukrainians need humanitarian assistance.

Ukrainian civilians are suffering “horrendous humanitarian consequences” and “unimaginable levels of suffering” from the Russian strikes, he said.

He added that significant damage and destruction of critical infrastructure continues to severely impact civilian access to electricity, heating, water and telecommunications.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said that Russia had shelled more than 100 settlements over the last 24 hours - more than in any single day so far this year.

“Over the last 24 hours, the enemy shelled 118 settlements in 10 regions. This is the highest number of cities and villages that have come under attack since the start of the year,” said Igor Klymenko, the Ukrainian interior minister.

08:09 AM GMT

Blinken to visit South Korea

Antony Blinken will visit South Korea next week for “wide-ranging” discussions on issues including nuclear-armed North Korea, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Mr Blinken will arrive in Seoul next Wednesday for a two-day trip, marking his first visit to the country since March 2021.

The top US diplomat will meet with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin for “wide-ranging discussions on the alliance, North Korea issues, economic security and advanced technology, as well as regional and global situations”, the ministry said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken’s visit is expected to provide an important opportunity to further develop the South Korea-US alliance,” it added.

The visit comes as Seoul and Washington ramp up defence cooperation in the face of a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year.

07:42 AM GMT

Biden would veto Republicans' Israel-only aid bill

US President Joe Biden would veto a House of Representatives Republican bill to provide aid to Israel but not Ukraine, which includes cuts to funding for the Internal Revenue Service, were it to pass both chambers, the White House said on Tuesday.

“In contrast to the President’s national security package, this bill provides no aid whatsoever to Ukraine. This is an urgent requirement,” the White House’s Office of Management and Budget said.

07:41 AM GMT

Russian attack hits oil refinery, says Kyiv

Russia launched a score of drones and a missile in an overnight attack that targeted military and critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday, while regional officials said the Kremenchuk oil refinery was hit.

On the Telegram messaging app, the air force said 18 of the 20 Russian-launched kamikaze Shahed drones were destroyed before reaching their targets, as was the missile.

But a repeated target of earlier Russian attacks, the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central region of Poltava, was struck, setting it ablaze, according to Filip Pronin, head of the region’s military administration.

”(The fire) has been extinguished. The situation is under control,” he said on Telegram, adding that there were no reports yet of casualties as officials sought to gather more details of the destruction.

It was not immediately clear how the refinery was hit.

07:39 AM GMT

Pictured: A serviceman, wearing prosthetic legs, walks past Ukrainian flags symbolising fallen soldiers

A serviceman, wearing prosthetic legs, walks past the Ukrainian flags symbolising the fallen soldiers on the Independence Square in Kyiv

07:38 AM GMT

Two Russian soldiers 'massacred Ukrainian family of nine for denying them moonshine'

Two Russian soldiers murdered nine members of a Ukrainian family in their sleep as an act of revenge after they were denied moonshine, according to reports.

The family, which included at least two young children, were shot in their apartment in Volnovakhka, near Donetsk in occupied Ukraine, where they had earlier celebrated a birthday.

“The crime was committed by Russian military personnel. All victims were asleep at the time of the shooting,” said the Baza Telegram channel, which has close connections to Russia’s security forces.

07:37 AM GMT

