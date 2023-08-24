Russia-Ukraine war live: Prigozhin plane crash bodies taken to mortuary

The bodies of Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner lieutenants have reportedly been taken to a local mortuary after their plane crashed north of Moscow.

Russian media had previously reported that eight bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of the mercenary boss’ Embraer Legacy 600 jet in the Tver region.

The remains were apparently too badly burned to identify, with one of them said to be missing a head.

According to Fontanka, a St Petersburg-based publication: “The bodies of the victims were found near the crash site, they were sent to the judicial morgue in Tver.”

Dmitry Utkin, a Wagner co-founder whose callsign gave the paramilitary group its name, is also believed to have been killed in the crash.

Follow the latest updates below.

12:02 PM BST

Polish PM: Wagner under Putin's control is a bigger threat than before

Wagner mercenaries under Vladimir Putin’s control will be more dangerous than when they were led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Polish prime minister has suggested.

Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference: “The Wagner Group comes under Putin’s leadership. Let everyone answer the question for themselves - will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me, that’s a rhetorical question.”

It follows claims from Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, that he had been forced to intervene to stop Wagner fighters attacking Polish cities.

11:54 AM BST

Putin 'thought he could stop Prigozhin becoming a martyr'

Vladimir Putin may have shot down Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet because he believed he could kill the mercenary leader without turning him into a martyr, a think tank has said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted the Kremlin had had success enlisting Wagner commanders to its Redut paramilitary group, which is affiliated to the defence ministry.

It added that Wagner is also said to have lost personnel amid financial difficulties, which “may have resulted in Prigozhin losing favour among the... rank-in-file”.

British intelligence has previously suggested Wagner could be forced to downsize if the Kremlin cut off state funding and Belarus did not make up the shortfall.

11:41 AM BST

Wagner fighters' families 'interrogated over possible coup'

Families of Wagner mercenaries are being interrogated about a possible coup following the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian media reports.

Baza, the Telegram channel, said: “Since yesterday evening law enforcement officers have been contacting some relatives of the members of the Wagner Group.

“This was reported to us by relatives of fighters from the Moscow region and Vladivostok. Some of them made phone calls, others came home.

“The police are interested in whether someone is going to participate in the rebellion after the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

11:35 AM BST

'If Prigozhin isn't dead yet he soon will be'

A former head of MI6 has said there is a “slim chance” that Yevgeny Prigozhin was not on the aircraft that crashed north of Moscow yesterday.

Sir John Sawers told Radio 4’s Today programme: “All the indications point to the fact that Putin has taken him out, he has reasserted his control, he is making clear to everyone both inside Russia and outside he is not going to brook any challenge.

“So if there is a slim chance that he is not dead, that he wasn’t on that plane, he will be soon.”

11:24 AM BST

Sanctions not having 'economic impact', says German foreign minister

The German foreign minister has said Russia will continue its war in Ukraine because Western sanctions are not having an “economic impact”.

In an interview for a book that took place in July, Annalena Baerbock said: “Economic sanctions should have an economic impact. But that is not the case.

“We have learnt that with rational decisions, rational measures, agreed between civilised governments, it is not possible to end this war.

“The logic of democracy does not work in autocracies.”

11:17 AM BST

Pictured: Putin avoids mentioning Prigozhin at Brics summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the 15th BRICS Summit - SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

11:15 AM BST

'Russia suffered losses' during Ukraine's Crimea mission

Ukraine’s intelligence services say they inflicted “losses [on] enemy personnel” during a special operation in Crimea, according to Ukrainian media.

Few details are known about the mission, although Russian Telegram channels have said it took place near a camp site in the northwestern Chernomorskoye district.

A spokesman for the intelligence services said: “The goal was achieved, there were no losses among the personnel.

“The special operation continues, we do not disclose all the details, there are losses among the enemy personnel, as well as among the forces and means. The information on the number of losses is being clarified.”

10:54 AM BST

Investigators working at second crash site

“Security forces” are investigating the crash site of the tail of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet that landed two miles away from the rest of the plane, Russian media reports.

10:39 AM BST

Prigozhin killed in plane crash, says Russia, as allies point finger at Putin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was killed in a plane crash, Russia said on Wednesday night, in what security sources believe was an assassination ordered by Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin, who led a failed mutiny against the Russian military in June, was among 10 people – crew members and passengers – who died when the aircraft came down in the Tver region north of Moscow, the country’s federal air transport agency said.

Allies of Prigozhin claimed the Embraer jet was shot down by Russian air defences. Dmitry Utkin, the Wagner co-founder, was also reported to be among the dead.

Read the full story here.

10:27 AM BST

10 people wounded in Dnipro missile attack

The number of people injured in a missile strike in Dnipro has increased to 10, the region’s governor has said.

Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram: “Now there are three people in hospital. She is a 55-year-old woman, the men are 33 and 48 years old. They are in a moderate condition.”

10:24 AM BST

'No sign that Wagner mercenaries are returning to Russia'

A media monitoring outlet has said there is no confirmation of reports that Wagner fighters are returning to Russia from Belarus.

It follows the reported deaths of senior Wagner personnel including Yevgeny Prigozhin, Dmitry Utkin and Valery Chekalov.

According to Belarusian Hajun: “Considering that the news of Prigozhin’s death was unexpected... it will take some time to start the internal processes of PMC reorganisation and decision-making.

“[We do not] record the withdrawal of mercenary forces from their main base in Belarus... at the same time, internet outages were recorded in the vicinity of the camp last night.”

10:07 AM BST

Russian fighter jet 'turns back Norwegian plane from border'

Russia’s defence ministry says it has turned back a Norwegian air force place approaching its territory over the Barents Sea.

It said in a statement: “An MiG fighter aircraft of the Northern Fleet was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the state border of the Russian Federation.

“The Russian fighter jet identified the aerial target as a Norwegian Air Force R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft.

“As the Russian fighter approached, a foreign military aircraft made a U-turn away from the state border... [which] was not intruded.”

09:51 AM BST

Pictures: Bodies taken from crash site to nearby mortuary

People carry a body bag away from the wreckage of a crashed private jet, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia - AP

Emergency specialists carry a body bag near the wreckage of a private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - STRINGER/REUTERS

09:43 AM BST

Pictured: Putin awards 'Hero of Russia' to tank gunner

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with tank gunner Alexey Neustroyev after awarding him with the Hero of Russia title last night - MAKSIM BLINOV/AFP

09:36 AM BST

'Loud shots' heard in Crimea amid reports of Ukrainian operation

Russian media has reported that shots were fired near a campsite in Crimea following reports that Ukraine had carried out a special operation in the region.

According to Baza, which has links to the security services: “Those who stopped at the Olenevka village campsite in the Chernomorskoye district heard two loud shots, as if from a grenade launcher.

“When people went out to see who was shooting, about 10 metres from the shore they saw two rubber boats, in which there were about 10 people.”

After firing from automatic weapons, the boats are then said to have sailed away. There are not believed to have been any casualties.

09:27 AM BST

Ukraine 'carries out special operation in Crimea'

Ukraine’s intelligence and naval officers have carried out a “special operation” in Russian-annexed Crimea, it has been reported.

A spokesman told state broadcaster that “the goal has been achieved” and that there were no losses. The nature of the mission is not yet clear.

Speculation has been building over a possible Ukrainian operation in Crimea after Russia apparently sank a reconnaissance boat some 24 miles off the peninsula.

09:16 AM BST

MoD: Putin 'wanted to project authority after Wagner coup'

Vladimir Putin visited a military base in Rostov this month because he “wishes to project his authority” over the Wagner Group, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The city in southern Russia was taken over by mercenaries in June in the early stages of their coup before they marched on Moscow.

The MoD said: “On 19 August 2023, President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Southern Military District HQ at Rostov-on-Don.

“Wagner Group briefly seized the HQ in June 2023. Putin highly likely wishes to project his authority and to portray the senior military command as functioning as usual.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/cbZNr5RJ9I



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/l2HqPIy7QW — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 24, 2023

09:06 AM BST

Kremlin maintains silence on plane crash

The Kremlin and the Russian defence ministry were silent early on Thursday following the presumed death of ally-turned-rebel Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The mercenary boss, led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, is thought to have been aboard a private plane that crashed north of Moscow yesterday.

Vladimir Putin is currently speaking at the Brics summit in South Africa, but it is unclear whether he will address the circumstances of the crash.

09:03 AM BST

'We have reasonable doubts about crash', says Paris

The French government has said it has “reasonable doubts” about the plane crash that apparently killed prominent members of the Wagner Group.

A spokesman told France 2 television: “We don’t yet know the circumstances of this crash. We can have some reasonable doubts.”

08:56 AM BST

Evan Gershkovich detention extended by three months

Russia has extended the detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in a Moscow prison since being arrested on spy charges in March.

“The time of detention has been extended by three months... until November 30, 2023,” a spokesman for Moscow’s Lefortovsky court said.

Mr Gershkovich, a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, denies the charges,

08:45 AM BST

Veteran aircraft investigator given Prigozhin case

A veteran aircraft investigator has been put in charge of finding out what happened in the plane crash that reportedly killed Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner lieutenants.

Ivan Sibul, who investigated the SSJ 100 crash in 2019 that killed 41 people, will take charge of the case, according to the VChK-OGPU blog, which is close to Russia’s security services. The news has subsequently been confirmed by RBC.

Mr Sibul is also said to have worked on the Saratov Airlines crash that killed 71 in 2018 and a fatal collision at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport in 2014.

08:32 AM BST

Pictures: Tail of Prigozhin jet lands miles away from crash site

A wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Tver region, Russia - STRINGER/REUTERS

A wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Tver region, Russia - STRINGER/REUTERS

08:23 AM BST

No mention of Prigozhin in Russian investigation

Russia’s investigative committee has opened a criminal investigation into the plane crash that reportedly killed Yevgeny Prigozhin but did not mention him by name.

According to Sky News, it said in a statement: “The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under article 263 of the Criminal Code.

“This is a violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport. Jet’s business, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed in the Tver Region. According to preliminary data, 10 people on board died.

“An investigation team has left for the scene, all necessary forensic examinations will be appointed, and a set of investigative actions will be carried out to determine the causes of the plane crash.”

08:16 AM BST

Wagner-linked channel plays down mutiny reports

Another Wagner blogger has poured cold water on claims that the mercenary group is planning a second attempt at its abortive coup against Russia’s leadership.

Wagner Z Group posted on Telegram: “[Channels] pretending to be Wagners say here we are preparing a trip to Moscow.

“Everyone carries what he wants, now every gopher is an agronomist.”

Rybar, a prominent Russian military blogger, dismissed reports of a mutiny as Ukrainian propaganda “which is easy to recognise”.

08:03 AM BST

Pictures: Tributes left for Prigozhin outside Wagner's Russian base

People lay flowers and light candles for Yevgeny Prigozhin at the memorial in front of the 'PMC Wagner Centre' in Saint Petersburg, Russia - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

People lay flowers and light candles for Yevgeny Prigozhin at the memorial in front of the 'PMC Wagner Centre' in Saint Petersburg, Russia - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

07:42 AM BST

No 'plan of action' after Prigozhin's death

A prominent Wagner-linked Telegram channel appears to have dismissed suggestions that the mercenary group could march on Moscow for the second time.

Reverse Side of the Medal, which has around 400,00 subscribers, said: “Some kind of ‘mythical plan of action’ in case of death of the command staff of the PMC Wagner Group is a fake... born in the inflamed mind of individual authors.

“Those who make such throw-ins are clearly striving either for hype, or trying to rock the oat in an already stormy reservoir. To cause repressive actions against the fighters and commanders of the PMCs.”

07:37 AM BST

'Free, strong and dignified': Ukraine celebrates Independence Day

Happy Ukraine’s Independence Day!



The day of the free, the strong, and the dignified. The day of equals. Ukrainian men and women. In our entire country.



In this fight, everyone counts. Because the fight is for something that is important to everyone.



An independent Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tUYTsn3TrE — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2023

Independence is about true freedom. About the right to choose. About who you really are. About the willingness to move forward, often against all odds. It's about true agency, when you are well heard in the world and your pain is understood...

Ukraine is at war today. A… pic.twitter.com/WPmIMROaTB — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 24, 2023

07:27 AM BST

Flowers and candles left outside Wagner base

Tributes have been reportedly laid for the Wagner founders Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin at the Wagner headquarters in St Petersburg.

Grey Zone, a Telegram channel with links to the mercenary organisation, said: “A small spontaneous memorial begins to form near the Wagner Centre, people bring flowers, candles and symbols of the Wagner Group.”

Mr Prigozhin’s private jet was apparently heading from Moscow to St Petersburg when it crashed in the Tver region.

07:23 AM BST

Kyiv's forces 'advancing south of Bakhmut'

Ukrainian are reportedly moving towards the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to its general staff, although it is unclear how much ground it has taken.

It said in a statement: “The Ukrainian military is advancing south of the city of Bakhmut... in that area they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.”

Previous fighting has taken place around the village of Klishchiivka, where Ukraine has attempted cut off a supply route to the besieged settlement.

The statement continued: “On the southern front, the Defence Forces are conducting an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, and were successful in the direction of Novoprokopivka.”

07:15 AM BST

Nursery and homes targeted in Kherson

Seven people have been wounded in Kherson as the Russian military fired dozens of shells on the southern region, according to its governor.

Oleksandr Produkin said a nursery, shop, factory, administrative building and homes had been targeted, adding: “As a result of Russian aggression, seven people were injured.”

06:51 AM BST

Ukraine key issue at Republican presidential debate

The issue of Ukraine was a hot topic at the Republican presidential debate last night.

It demonstrated sharp divisions within the party.

Both Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy said they opposed more funding to Ukraine, arguing the money should be spent securing the US border against drug and human trafficking.

“As president of the United States, your first obligation is to defend our country and its people,” Mr DeSantis said.

Mr Ramaswamy compared support for Ukraine to the ill-fated US military interventions in Iraq and Vietnam.

Chris Christie, Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley cast support for Ukraine as a moral obligation and a national security imperative, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his aggression if he succeeds in Ukraine, potentially threatening US allies.

“Anybody who thinks we can’t solve problems here in the United States and be the leader of the free world has a small view of the greatest nation on earth,” Mr Pence said.

06:40 AM BST

What we know at this point

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key figure in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine who led a failed mutiny in June after expressing anger at the war’s conduct, has died in a private-plane crash in western Russia, according to Russian aviation officials.

Nine other people including members of his Wagner mercenary group were among the dead on the flight from Moscow headed for St Petersburg. They included a Wagner founder, Dmitry Utkin.

Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said it had set up a special commission to investigate the crash of the aircraft belonging to MNT-Aero, and Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said it had opened an investigation into the crash.

The Brazilian Embraer Legacy 600 model of executive jet that crashed has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, according to website International Aviation HQ, and it was not due to mechanical failure.

The Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Prigozhin to his death, showed no sign of problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.

Neither Russia’s President Vladimir Putin nor the defence ministry have commented publicly yet on the reported death of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin appeared in a video released earlier this week said to have been filmed in Africa.

06:08 AM BST

Doomed plane showed no problem until last 30 seconds: flight tracking

A grab taken from video posted on a Wagner-linked Telegram channel @grey_zone of a plane falling in the sky near the village of Kuzhenkino - TELEGRAM/ @grey_zone/AFP via Getty Images

The Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to his death showed no sign of problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data, according to Reuters.

At 3:19pm GMT (4.19pm BST) on Wednesday, the aircraft made a “sudden downward vertical,” said Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24. Within about 30 seconds, the aircraft had plummeted more than 8,000 feet from its cruising altitude of 28,000 feet.

“Whatever happened, happened quickly,” Mr Petchenik said.

“They may have been wrestling (with the aircraft) after whatever happened,” Mr Petchenik said. But prior to its dramatic drop, there was “no indication that there was anything wrong with this aircraft.”

Video showed the plane descending rapidly with its nose pointing almost straight downward and a plume of smoke or vapor behind it.

Flightradar24 said the jet went thorough a series of ascents and descents of a few thousand feet each over 30 seconds before its final, disastrous plunge. Flightradar24 received its final data on the jet at 3:20pm.

06:01 AM BST

Three Ukrainian drones shot down, Russia says

The Russian defence ministry said air defence systems had shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

Two drones were downed over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine and one more over the Kaluga region that is closer to Moscow, the ministry said early today.

05:55 AM BST

Air strike injures seven people in Ukraine’s Dnipro

An early-morning missile strike had injured seven people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said.

Three men and four women were among the wounded, he said on Thursday.

Two residential buildings, commercial buildings and busses and cars in the central Ukrainian city were also damaged, Lysak said, adding that one of the missiles had been shot down by air defences.

Pictures shared on Mr Lysak’s Telegram account showed debris on top of a car with its windows smashed and debris littering the floor.

05:51 AM BST

Putin gains in power after crash, former aide says

Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian President Vladimir Putin around his factory which produced school meals, near St. Petersburg in 2010 - Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speech writer turned critic whom the Russian authorities have branded a “foreign agent”, suggested the Russian leader, who is expected to run for another term in office next year, was behind the crash and had strengthened his authority in the process.

“The establishment is now convinced that it will not be possible to oppose Putin,” Mr Gallyamov wrote on Telegram. “Putin is strong enough and capable of revenge.’’

05:32 AM BST

Russian crash inquiries begin amid missile claim

A video grab in April shows Yevgeny Prigozhin at a cemetery for fallen Wagner fighters in the settlement of Goryachiy Klyuch in the southern Russian Krasnodar region. - TELEGRAM/ @concordgroup_official/AFP via Getty Images

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal investigation into the Wagner plane crash. Some unnamed sources told Russian media they believed the plane had been shot down by one or more surface-to-air missiles. Reuters reported it could not confirm that.

Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said it set up a special commission to investigate the crash of the aircraft belonging to MNT-Aero.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said it opened an investigation into the crash.

Putin never forgives and never forgets. He looked like a humiliated weakling with Prighozin running around without a care in the world. This will cement his authority and is standard Putin operating procedure https://t.co/NiOlrpIr9T — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) August 23, 2023

Bill Browder, a US-born British businessman with years of experience in Russia and another Kremlin critic, agreed.

“Putin never forgives and never forgets. He looked like a humiliated weakling with Prigozhin running around without a care in the world (after the mutiny). This will cement his authority,” Browder wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.



05:28 AM BST

Two Russian TU-22 bombers destroyed, says Ukraine official

Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov says recent attacks on Russian airfields had destroyed two TU-22 bombers and damaged two more bombers.

“Two were destroyed, two were damaged. Two can not be repaired,” Mr Budanov said in a TV interview on Wednesday night for the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Russian officials reported drone attacks on military airfields Soltsy in the Novgorod region on Saturday and Shaykovka in the Kaluga region on Monday and said that one warplane was damaged during the first attack.

On Tuesday, British military intelligence said that Russia was likely to have lost a nuclear-capable TU-22M3 supersonic long-range bomber in the attack on Soltsy.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian intelligence said this week that the agency coordinated the attack on the Shaykovka airfield.

05:25 AM BST

Wagner chief's supporters search for crash explanation

Part of the wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - Marina Lystseva/Reuters

In the absence of much verifiable fact about Wednesday’s plane crash after its takeoff from Moscow, some of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s supporters pointed the finger of blame at the Russian state, others at Ukraine which was due to mark its Independence Day on Thursday.

Other prominent Russians who have opposed President Vladimir Putin or his interests have also died under unclear circumstances or come close to death, including outspoken political leaders and journalists.

A building housing Prigozhin’s Wagner group offices in St Petersburg lit up its windows after dark in such a way as to display a giant cross in a mark of respect and mourning. Flowers were left and candles lit near the offices early on Thursday.

The Brazilian Embraer Legacy 600 model of executive jet that crashed has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, according to website International Aviation HQ, and it was not due to mechanical failure.



05:17 AM BST

Good morning and welcome to today's live blog

Follow the latest news and developments on the Ukraine war and the private jet crash in Russia that killed ten people including reportedly Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.