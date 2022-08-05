Russia says it's ready to discuss a prisoner swap now that Brittney Griner has been sentenced

Russian officials say they are ready to discuss a possible prisoner swap, just one day after WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced by a Russian court to 9 years in prison for bringing cannabis oil into the country earlier this year. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.

