Russia Says Footage Shows Military Personnel Boarding Cargo Ship in Black Sea

Russia’s Ministry of Defense released footage on Tuesday, August 15, showing the moment two days earlier when Russian military personnel boarded the cargo ship ‘Sukru Okan,’ as it made its voyage towards Ukraine’s Izmail port in the Black Sea.

On Sunday, Russia said in a statement that its Vasily Bykov patrol ship had fired automatic weapons on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel after the ship failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

The Russian MOD said the video they released showed a flight by a Russian Ka-29 helicopter, then military personnel landing on the ship, checking documentation and carrying out “inspection activities on the ships premises to check for prohibited goods.”

In Tuesday’s statement, the Russian MOD repeated the assertion that Russian soldiers boarded the cargo ship because it “did not comply with the requirements to stop.”

The ship seen in the Russian MOD footage matches recent images of the ship seen on Marine Traffic’s website.

Before the incident, the Sukru Okan’s destination was set as the Ukrainian port of Izmail. It is not clear if it will continue on to Ukraine. The vessel has changed its intended destination to Sulina in Romania.

It remains in waters off the Romanian port of Sulina, according to data from Marine Traffic. Credit: Russian MOD via Storyful