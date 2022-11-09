Russia moves Brittney Griner to penal colony
Despite talks of a potential prisoner swap, Russia has transferred WNBA star Brittney Griner to a remote prison colony. As Ian Lee reports, the sprawling prison camps have a grim reputation.
Despite talks of a potential prisoner swap, Russia has transferred WNBA star Brittney Griner to a remote prison colony. As Ian Lee reports, the sprawling prison camps have a grim reputation.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is heading to a penal colony in Russia to carry out her sentence for drug possession.
The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday.
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved from a detention center to a Russian penal colony. Griner's legal team says they don't know her exact current location, but penal colonies are known for overcrowding and harsh conditions where inmates are often subjected to manual labor.
USA TODAY's Lindsay Schnell discusses why Brittney Griner was moved to a Russian penal colony.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and take up defensive lines on the opposite bank of the River Dnipro. The announcement marked one of Russia's most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month. In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, reported to Shoigu that it was no longer possible to keep Kherson city supplied.
Here's how she felt when the media kept circulating rumors that she was pregnant.
The 17-year-old from Illinois “courageously fought mononucleosis,” his soccer coach said.
Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith breaks down leading business stories, including news that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia, Adidas has cut its guidance after severing ties with Ye, and Twitter has added an ‘official’ label for verification.
STORY: U.S. officials Wednesday condemned the transfer of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to an undisclosed Russian penal colony after authorities moved her from a detention center outside Moscow last week.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Wednesday (quote):“We strongly protest the movement of Brittney Griner to a remote penal colony and the Russian government's use of wrongful detentions”The WNBA, in a statement also responded, saying it was "crushed" by the move, calling it a "scary, seemingly never-ending nightmare," adding "the lack of clarity and transparency in the process compounds the pain."The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on Feb. 17 - a week before Russia invaded Ukraine - at a Moscow airport, where she was found to have vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia, in her luggage.32 year-old Griner was sentenced in August to nine years in a penal colony. She had pleaded guilty, but said she had made an "honest mistake" and had not meant to break the law.GRINER ON AUGUST 4, 2022: "My parents taught me two important things: one - take ownership for your responsibilities, and two - work hard for everything that you have."Inmates in Russian penal colonies face a harsh regime of tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of adequate access to medical care.The Biden administration in late July proposed a prisoner swap with Russia to secure Griner's release, as well as that of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, but said Moscow had yet to respond positively to the offer.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. “My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden told reporters at a news conference.
Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading score,r says she's heartbroken over her Phoenix Mercury teammate's ongoing confinement in Russia.
The next steps for Brittney Griner, who is expected to reach her permanent destination to serve a nine-year sentence on drug charges in about a month.
In the final, sad step of WNBA champion Brittney Griner’s legal case, the basketball star has been transferred to a Russian penal colony. This is the moment that Griner’s family, friends and supporters have dreaded since her appeal of a nine-year sentence for drug smuggling and possession was denied.
Brittney Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. A timeline of events in the Olympic gold medalist's saga.
The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison last month, but advocates are pleading for a prisoner swap.View Entire Post ›
After a Russian court denied Brittney Griner's appeal related to her nine-year prison sentence, the WNBA star's lawyers have shared she is being moved to a penal colony at an undisclosed location.
Moscow has been accused of using the WNBA star Brittney Griner "as a political pawn".
The WNBA's all-time leading scorer says she's heartbroken over her temmate's ongoing confinement in Russia.
From the game, Superman, and Softball, some of the best social media reactions from Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
De'Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 11/07/2022