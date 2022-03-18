Russia detaining Brittney Griner until May?

After Russian media reported that 31-year-old WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detainment has been extended until May 19, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Eboni K. Williams discuss.

