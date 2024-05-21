Russell's top-10 finish leads Baxter girls at state track meet

May 20—DES MOINES — The four Baxter Bolts who ran on the state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team didn't get too many opportunities together this season.

But the foursome was at their best when it mattered most. And all four girls have at least two years left to move up the Class 1A ladder.

Sophomore Camryn Russell highlighted the Bolts' weekend with a 10th-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, but the shuttle hurdle relay team also posted a season-best time and climbed into the top 20 of the final standings.

"We didn't think this event would get to state. To be able to do this is crazy," sophomore Grace Anderegg said. "We can only go up from here with all underclassmen."

Anderegg ran the opening leg of the shuttle hurdle relay and she was joined by freshmen Rossi Swihart and Kendal Brummel and Russell and the group posted a season-best time of 1 minute, 13.17 seconds in 20th on Thursday at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships inside Drake Stadium.

It took a 1:10.67 to advance to the final on Saturday. Northwood-Kensett won the state title in 1:04.89.

"Getting a relay to Drake stadium was one of our team goals so to see the girls work to make that happen was really rewarding," Baxter girls head track and field coach Josh Russell said. "All four girls ran good splits and now we have a benchmark for next year. They got some valuable experience and they are all underclassmen so I'm looking forward to what they can do next season. Them getting to state also has created some 'juice' with our other kids — they want that same opportunity and realize what work it takes to get to state."

Camryn Russell had the team's best finish of the weekend when she posted a time of 16.72 seconds in the 100-meter hurdle prelims on Friday.

It took a 16.4 to qualify for the final and Remsen-St. Marys' Claire Schroeder won the state title on Saturday in 15.31.

"Her start to the race was a little shaky and she ticked the first hurdle," Coach Russell said. "The margin for error at this meet is so small that it was enough to keep her from the finals. I have no doubt in my mind that with her work ethic and drive she will be back in contention to medal next spring."

Russell also competed in the 1A long jump on Thursday. Her best leap of 15 feet, 4 1/2 inches was good enough to place her 17th. She also had jumps of 15-1 and 14-11 3/4.

The top nine distances after three marks advanced to the finals and the top eight after the finals earned state medals. It took a 16-1 to advance to the finals and Wayne's Ella Whitney won the state title with a leap of 16-7 1/4.

"It was OK. I feel like both years I haven't been able to peak at state," Camryn Russell said. "I peaked just before here both years. It's a different environment here, too. I just need to be better prepared for it."