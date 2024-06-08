Russell's Bath fall short in Premiership final

Despite Finn Russell's best efforts, 14-man Bath fell short as Northampton Saints claimed their first Premiership title in 10 years.

The Scotland fly-half was influential for Johan van Grann's side, kicking a conversation and a penalty - the latter of which had his team ahead before Saints' numerical advantage paid off.

Bath threatened a sensational comeback as Northampton nerves jangled, but a 25-21 victory sparked celebrations for the East Midlands outfit.