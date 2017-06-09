Russell's availability a question mark as Cubs host Rockies

CHICAGO -- No one knows whether Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell will be back Friday after he was given Thursday off in the wake of allegations of domestic abuse against his wife.

What is certain is that Chicago will have a different starting pitcher than originally planned as the Cubs face the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies in the second game of a four-game weekend series.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-3, 4.09 ERA) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday after he was diagnosed with tendinitis in his pitching hand.

Reliever Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.21 ERA) will take his place and make his first start of the season, facing Rockies rookie right-hander German Marquez (4-3, 4.53 ERA).

That news took a backseat to the allegations against the 23-year-old Russell that swirled around the team.

"Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," Russell said in a statement released by the Cubs on Thursday. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Russell was accused of abuse against his wife, Melissa, by a family friend in a posting on a now-removed Instagram page.

"Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell," the Cubs said. "We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the Commissioner's Office as it gathers pertinent facts. Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter."

Cubs president Theo Epstein would not speculate about the length of Russell's absence.

"It's not a suspension at this time," he told reporters before Thursday's game. "We're taking it very seriously."

Russell, who has started 46 games at shortstop and is hitting .209, also did not play on Wednesday.

With Hendricks sidelined, it offered Cubs manager Joe Maddon a way to give some work to Montgomery, who made seven starts in 2016 and has 18 appearances out of the bullpen, with two saves, this season.

Thursday will be his first start against Colorado. Montgomery made one relief appearance against the Rockies in 2016, working 4 1/3 innings in a 9-2 Cubs victory at Coors Field. He allowed one run on one hit, walked two and struck out five.

Two of Montgomery's last three appearances have been in long relief. He worked 3 1/3 innings and earned a save Monday in a 3-1 victory over Miami.

Colorado's Marquez will make his ninth start of the season, fifth on the road and second against the Cubs.

He pitched a career-high eight shutout innings in his first start against Chicago, a 3-0 Rockies victory on May 10 at Coors Field. He worked six no-hit innings before Kris Bryant doubled to lead off the seventh inning.

He took the loss in his last appearance, allowing six runs on eight hits with a walk and a career-best nine strikeouts on June 2 at San Diego.

Marquez also tried to field a ball with his pitching hand and paid for it with some thumb soreness.

"It's a little sore, but it's not too bad," he told reporters.